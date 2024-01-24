Diamond Equity Research Releases Update Note on YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS)

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Equity Research, a leading equity research firm with a focus on small capitalization public companies, has released an update note on YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS). The update note includes information on YS Biopharma's financial results, management commentary, recent developments, outlook, risks, and our revised valuation estimates.

First Half FY 2024 Financial Result Update - In the first half of the fiscal year 2024, total revenue amounted to RMB 273.1 million compared to RMB 399.5 million in the same period of the previous year, recording a year-over-year decline of 31.6%. This significant reduction in topline is predominantly attributed to the impact of COVID-related disruptions leading to significant supply chain challenges and inventory issues at its YSJA rabies vaccine manufacturing facilities. Despite these challenges, the company maintained a robust gross profit margin profile, with margins expanding to 80.9% compared to 76.5% in the first half of the previous year. The period was also marked by escalated operating expenses, with total operating expenses recording a year-over-year increase of 24.9% to RMB 404.2 million, thus contributing to expansion in net losses. This was driven by increased spending in selling and marketing for YSJA vaccine promotion, higher general and administrative costs due to public listing expenses and salaries, and intensified research and development efforts for its vaccine pipeline. The total operating cash burn for the first half of fiscal year 2024 amounted to RMB 145.83 million, while the end of the period cash reserves were reported at RMB 259.9 million. Despite these external headwinds, the management outlook for the second half of the year remains optimistic, underpinned by various operational enhancements in production and supply chain processes, particularly for the YSJA rabies vaccine. The company has effectively overcome the inventory issues caused by earlier COVID-19-related disruptions and has streamlined operations. The operational turnaround is expected to yield a 50% increase in YSJA rabies vaccine revenues in Q3 2024 compared to Q2 2024.

PIKA Rabies Vaccine Development Update - YS Biopharma Co., Ltd has successfully completed the enrollment for its Phase 3 clinical trial (NCT05667974) of the PIKA Rabies Vaccine, marking a significant milestone in the development of this innovative candidate. With 4,500 subjects enrolled across multiple countries, this trial is pivotal in evaluating the vaccine’s effectiveness, safety, and consistency. The PIKA Rabies Vaccine, leveraging YS Biopharma’s proprietary PIKA adjuvant technology, promises a potentially more rapid and robust immune response compared to traditional vaccines, potentially setting a new standard in rabies prevention. Early phase trials in China and Singapore showed promising results, and this large-scale study aims to validate these findings and demonstrate the vaccine’s superiority to existing options. This advancement aligns with the WHO’s goal for shorter vaccine regimens and represents a significant stride in YS Biopharma's commitment to addressing global health challenges. The success of this trial could position the company favorably in the market, offering a potentially novel solution in the fight against a fatal disease with a worldwide impact.

Valuation - The reported decrease in revenue, in our view, appears transient and may not be indicative of the company’s long-term performance potential. Despite the first-half results mirroring short-lived historical challenges, the company’s strategic responses, promising clinical pipeline and a stable financial position provide a solid foundation for its future growth and profitability. We have updated our valuation model, incorporating the latest financial results while re-assessing the comparable company analysis. Rolling over the valuation model, we reiterate our valuation of $5.10 per share, contingent on successful execution by the company.

YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. is a Beijing-based biopharmaceutical company founded in 2002. Specializing in vaccines and therapeutic biologics, it targets diseases such as Rabies, Coronavirus, Hepatitis B, Influenza and Shingles via a proprietary PIKA® immunomodulating technology platform. The firm operates in various regions including China, the U.S., and Southeast Asian Countries.

