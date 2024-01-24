Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,560 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,306 in the last 365 days.

Plexus Announces Fiscal First Quarter Financial Results

NEENAH, WI, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) today announced financial results for our fiscal first quarter ended December 30, 2023, and guidance for our fiscal second quarter ending March 30, 2024.

  • Reports fiscal first quarter 2024 revenue of $983 million, GAAP operating margin of 4.6% and GAAP diluted EPS of $1.04, including $0.19 of stock-based compensation expense
  • Initiates fiscal second quarter 2024 revenue guidance of $930 million to $970 million with GAAP diluted EPS of $0.48 to $0.63, including $0.25 stock-based compensation expense and approximately $0.32 of restructuring charges
   
  Three Months Ended
  Dec 30, 2023   Q1F24 Preliminary   Mar 30, 2024
  Q1F24 Results   Results (1)   Q2F24 Guidance
Summary GAAP Items          
Revenue (in millions)   $983     $980 to $985   $930 to $970
Operating margin           4.6 %   4.6%
   3.0% to 3.4%
Diluted EPS (2)   $1.04     $1.02 to $1.06   $0.48 to $0.63
            
Summary Non-GAAP Items (3)          
Adjusted operating margin (4)         4.0% to 4.4%
Adjusted EPS (5)         $0.80 to $0.95
Return on invested capital (ROIC)           10.3 %        
Economic return           2.1 %        


(1) Preliminary results issued on January 16, 2024; guidance provided October 25, 2023 was revenue of $990 million to $1.03 billion, GAAP operating margin of 4.8% to 5.3% and GAAP EPS of $1.15 to $1.33, including $0.19 of stock-based compensation expense.
(2) Includes stock-based compensation expense of $0.19 for Q1F24 results, $0.19 for Q1F24 guidance and $0.25 for Q2F24 guidance. Includes restructuring charges of approximately $0.32 for Q2F24 guidance.
(3) Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information in Tables 1 and 2 for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.
(4) Excludes restructuring charges of approximately 100 basis points.
(5) Excludes restructuring charges of approximately $0.32, but includes stock-based compensation expense of $0.25.
   

Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Information

  • Won 30 manufacturing programs during the quarter representing $261 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production
  • Trailing four-quarter manufacturing wins of $1.05 billion in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production
  • The Board of Directors approved a new $50.0 million share repurchase program that will commence upon completion of the current share repurchase authorization, which has $5.7 million remaining

Todd Kelsey, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Consistent with revised expectations communicated on January 16, 2024, Plexus delivered fiscal first quarter revenue of $983 million, GAAP operating margin of 4.6% and GAAP EPS of $1.04.”

Mr. Kelsey continued, “Our go-to-market organization is leveraging the current environment to create significant opportunity for future growth, delivering sequential increases in new manufacturing program wins and in our funnel of qualified manufacturing opportunities. For the fiscal first quarter, our team won 30 new manufacturing programs worth $261 million in annualized revenue. Concurrently, we significantly expanded our funnel of qualified manufacturing opportunities by more than $300 million from the prior quarter to $4.0 billion. This funnel continues to include a greater than typical number of large program opportunities.”

Mr. Kelsey further commented, “We are guiding fiscal second quarter revenue of $930 million to $970 million, non-GAAP operating margin of 4.0% to 4.4% and non-GAAP EPS of $0.80 to $0.95. The continued demand softening in the Healthcare/Lifesciences market and certain subsectors of our Industrial sector has created inefficiencies within our engineering and manufacturing teams. In order to generate greater long-term organizational efficiency and structurally reduce our fixed costs and operating expenses, we are implementing a series of actions that we believe will result in fiscal second quarter restructuring charges of approximately $10 million, or $0.32 per share. We expect to complete these actions by our fiscal third quarter, and believe they will result in approximately $20 million of annualized cost savings.”

Patrick Jermain, Chief Financial Officer, commented, “We are guiding slightly higher cash cycle days for our fiscal second quarter related to additional working capital investments in support of new program ramps. With significant management focus and attention on working capital optimization, we expect improvement to our cash cycle as we progress through the second half of fiscal 2024. We anticipate this improvement will help deliver positive free cash flow to support future anticipated growth and our recently announced $50 million share repurchase program.”

Mr. Kelsey concluded, “We currently anticipate the fiscal second quarter to represent a revenue trough, with sequential expansion in revenue and operating margin during the second half of fiscal 2024. We expect to deliver improved profitability resulting from the restructuring actions, increased manufacturing revenue and improved utilization of our engineering team, and remain committed to delivering 5.5% GAAP operating margin in fiscal 2025. In addition, by leveraging our differentiated service offering, we expect Plexus will continue to drive share gain from large and increasing addressable markets. As a result, we remain confident in our ability to sustain industry-leading revenue growth and returns over the long term.”

   
Quarterly Comparison Three Months Ended
(in thousands, except EPS) Dec 30, 2023   Sep 30, 2023   Dec 31, 2022
Revenue $         982,607     $         1,023,947     $         1,093,925  
Gross profit           88,140               96,716               101,199  
Operating income           45,158               53,333               57,341  
Net income           29,215               40,261               42,190  
Diluted EPS $         1.04     $         1.44     $         1.49  
           
Gross margin           9.0 %             9.4 %             9.3 %
Operating margin           4.6 %             5.2 %             5.2 %
           
ROIC (1)           10.3 %             13.4 %             13.8 %
Economic return (1)           2.1 %             4.4 %             4.8 %
           
(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information in Tables 1 and 2 for non-GAAP financial measures discussed and/or disclosed in this release, such as adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, ROIC and economic return.
 

Business Segment and Market Sector Revenue

Plexus measures operational performance and allocates resources on a geographic segment basis. Plexus also reports revenue based on the market sector breakout set forth in the table below, which reflects Plexus’ market sector focused strategy. Top 10 customers comprised 48% of revenue during both the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. This is down 5 percentage points from the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

   
Business Segments ($ in millions) Three Months Ended
  Dec 30, 2023   Sep 30, 2023   Dec 31, 2022
Americas $         334     $         389     $         390  
Asia-Pacific           552               557               642  
Europe, Middle East and Africa           122               108               89  
Elimination of inter-segment sales           (25 )             (30 )             (27 )
Total Revenue $         983     $         1,024     $         1,094  


Market Sectors ($ in millions) Three Months Ended
  Dec 30, 2023   Sep 30, 2023   Dec 31, 2022
Healthcare/Life Sciences $         381         39 %   $         449         44 %   $         488         45 %
Industrial           435         44 %             417         41 %             472         43 %
Aerospace/Defense           167         17 %             158         15 %             134         12 %
Total Revenue $         983     $         1,024     $         1,094  
 

Non-GAAP Supplemental Information

Plexus provides non-GAAP supplemental information, such as ROIC, economic return and free cash flow because such measures are used for internal management goals and decision-making, and because they provide management and investors with additional insight into financial performance. In addition, management uses these and other non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS, to provide a better understanding of core performance for purposes of period-to-period comparisons. Plexus believes that these measures are also useful to investors because they provide further insight by eliminating the effect of non-recurring items that are not reflective of continuing operations. For additional information on non-GAAP measures, please refer to the attached Non-GAAP Supplemental Information tables.

ROIC and Economic Return

ROIC for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was 10.3%. Plexus defines ROIC as tax-effected annualized adjusted operating income divided by average invested capital over a two-quarter period for the first fiscal quarter. Invested capital is defined as equity plus debt and operating lease obligations, less cash and cash equivalents. Plexus' weighted average cost of capital for fiscal 2024 is 8.2%. ROIC for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 less Plexus’ weighted average cost of capital resulted in an economic return of 2.1%.

Free Cash Flow

Plexus defines free cash flow as cash flows provided by operations less capital expenditures. For the three months ended December 30, 2023, cash flows used in operations were $3.0 million and capital expenditures were $28.7 million, which resulted in negative free cash flow of $31.7 million.

   
Cash Cycle Days Three Months Ended
   Dec 30, 2023   Sep 30, 2023   Dec 31, 2022
Days in Accounts Receivable 61   59   61
Days in Contract Assets 12   13   10
Days in Inventory 161   154   151
Days in Accounts Payable (66)   (64)   (69)
Days in Advanced Payments (1) (73)   (75)   (70)
Annualized Cash Cycle (2) 95   87   83


(1) Includes a reclassification in the presentation of advanced payments from customers reflected in prior period amounts. As of December 31, 2022, the impact of this reclassification was an increase in the Company's days in advanced payments and a reduction in annualized cash cycle by 23 days.
(2) Plexus calculates cash cycle as the sum of days in accounts receivable, days in contract assets and days in inventory, less days in accounts payable and days in advanced payments.
   

Conference Call and Webcast Information

   
What:    Plexus Fiscal 2024 Q1 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
When:    Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Where:    Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast at the investor relations section of the Plexus website, plexus.com. Participants can also join utilizing the links below:
  Audio conferencing link:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI5b4476caa76d41bfaaaf4fb0a35326ad
  Webcast link:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dznpgcq9
Replay:    The webcast will be archived on the Plexus website and will be available as on-demand for 12 months
   

Investor and Media Contact
Shawn Harrison
+1.920.969.6325
shawn.harrison@plexus.com

About Plexus
Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world. We are a team of over 20,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing and Sustaining Services. Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments. Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout a product’s lifecycle. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com.

Safe Harbor and Fair Disclosure Statement
The statements contained in this press release that are guidance or which are not historical facts (such as statements in the future tense and statements including believe, expect, intend, plan, anticipate, goal, target and similar terms and concepts), including all discussions of periods which are not yet completed, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the effect of inflationary pressures on our costs of production, profitability, and on the economic outlook of our markets; the effects of shortages and delays in obtaining components as a result of economic cycles, natural disasters or otherwise; the risk of customer delays, changes, cancellations or forecast inaccuracies in both ongoing and new programs; the effects of our Xiamen, China subsidiary being placed on the Bureau of Industry and Security's Unverified List; the ability to realize anticipated savings from restructuring or similar actions, as well as the adequacy of related charges as compared to actual expenses; the lack of visibility of future orders, particularly in view of changing economic conditions; the economic performance of the industries, sectors and customers we serve; the outcome of litigation and regulatory investigations and proceedings, including the results of any challenges with regard to such outcomes; the effects of tariffs, trade disputes, trade agreements and other trade protection measures; the effects of the volume of revenue from certain sectors or programs on our margins in particular periods; our ability to secure new customers, maintain our current customer base and deliver product on a timely basis; the risks of concentration of work for certain customers; the particular risks relative to new or recent customers, programs or services, which risks include customer and other delays, start-up costs, potential inability to execute, the establishment of appropriate terms of agreements, and the lack of a track record of order volume and timing; the effects of start-up costs of new programs and facilities or the costs associated with the closure or consolidation of facilities; possible unexpected costs and operating disruption in transitioning programs, including transitions between Company facilities; the risk that new program wins and/or customer demand may not result in the expected revenue or profitability; the fact that customer orders may not lead to long-term relationships; our ability to manage successfully and execute a complex business model characterized by high product mix and demanding quality, regulatory, and other requirements; the risks associated with excess and obsolete inventory, including the risk that inventory purchased on behalf of our customers may not be consumed or otherwise paid for by the customer, resulting in an inventory write-off; risks related to information technology systems and data security; increasing regulatory and compliance requirements; any tax law changes and related foreign jurisdiction tax developments; current or potential future barriers to the repatriation of funds that are currently held outside of the United States as a result of actions taken by other countries or otherwise; the potential effects of jurisdictional results on our taxes, tax rates, and our ability to use deferred tax assets and net operating losses; the weakness of areas of the global economy; the effect of changes in the pricing and margins of products; raw materials and component cost fluctuations; the potential effect of fluctuations in the value of the currencies in which we transact business; the effects of changes in economic conditions, political conditions and tax matters in the United States and in the other countries in which we do business; the potential effect of other world or local events or other events outside our control (such as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, conflict in the Middle East, escalating tensions between China and Taiwan or China and the United States, changes in energy prices, terrorism, global health epidemics and weather events); the impact of increased competition; an inability to successfully manage human capital; changes in financial accounting standards; and other risks detailed herein and in our other Securities and Exchange Commission filings, particularly in Risk Factors contained in our fiscal 2023 Form 10-K.

 
PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
   
  Three Months Ended
  Dec 30,   Dec 31,
    2023       2022  
Net sales $         982,607     $         1,093,925  
Cost of sales           894,467               992,726  
Gross profit           88,140               101,199  
Operating expenses:      
Selling and administrative expenses           42,982               43,858  
Operating income           45,158               57,341  
Other income (expense):      
Interest expense           (7,617 )             (6,894 )
Interest income           808               934  
Miscellaneous, net           (3,502 )             (1,944 )
Income before income taxes           34,847               49,437  
Income tax expense           5,632               7,247  
Net income $         29,215     $         42,190  
Earnings per share:      
Basic $         1.06     $         1.53  
Diluted $         1.04     $         1.49  
Weighted average shares outstanding:      
Basic           27,485               27,639  
Diluted           28,013               28,305  
 


 
PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
  Dec 30,   Sep 30,
    2023       2023  
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $         231,982     $         256,233  
Restricted cash           430               421  
Accounts receivable           656,207               661,542  
Contract assets           131,640               142,297  
Inventories           1,575,094               1,562,037  
Prepaid expenses and other           54,879               49,693  
Total current assets           2,650,232               2,672,223  
Property, plant and equipment, net           498,979               492,036  
Operating lease right-of-use assets           67,420               69,363  
Deferred income taxes           62,721               62,590  
Other assets           25,261               24,960  
Total non-current assets           654,381               648,949  
Total assets $         3,304,613     $         3,321,172  
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations $         251,119     $         240,205  
Accounts payable           647,386               646,610  
Advanced payments from customers           709,709               760,351  
Accrued salaries and wages           74,828               94,099  
Other accrued liabilities           60,520               71,402  
Total current liabilities           1,743,562               1,812,667  
Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current portion           192,118               190,853  
Accrued income taxes payable           31,382               31,382  
Long-term operating lease liabilities           35,989               38,552  
Deferred income taxes           4,410               4,350  
Other liabilities           30,397               28,986  
Total non-current liabilities           294,296               294,123  
Total liabilities           2,037,858               2,106,790  
Shareholders’ equity:      
Common stock           543               543  
Additional paid-in-capital           663,542               661,270  
Common stock held in treasury           (1,134,429 )             (1,134,429 )
Retained earnings           1,740,543               1,711,328  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss           (3,444 )             (24,330 )
Total shareholders’ equity           1,266,755               1,214,382  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $         3,304,613     $         3,321,172  
       


 
PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 1 (1)
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
           
  Three Months Ended
  Dec 30,   Sep 30,   Dec 31,
    2023       2023       2022  
Operating income, as reported $         45,158     $         53,333     $         57,341  
Operating margin, as reported           4.6 %             5.2 %             5.2 %
           
Net income, as reported $         29,215     $         40,261     $         42,190  
           
Diluted earnings per share, as reported $         1.04     $         1.44     $         1.49  
           
(1)  There were no non-GAAP adjustments for all periods presented.
 


 
PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 2
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
           
ROIC and Economic Return Calculations Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended   Three Months Ended
  Dec 30,   Sep 30,   Dec 31,
  2023   2023   2022
Operating income, as reported   $         45,158       $         195,820       $         57,341  
Restructuring and other charges +           —     +           23,094     +           —  
Adjusted operating income   $         45,158       $         218,914       $         57,341  
  x   4           x   4  
                 
                 
Adjusted annualized operating income   $         180,632       $         218.914       $         229,364  
Adjusted effective tax rate x           16 %   x           13 %   x           16 %
Tax impact             28,901                 28,459                 36,698  
Adjusted operating income (tax-effected)   $         151,731       $         190,455       $         192,666  
                 
Average invested capital ÷ $         1,479,647     ÷ $         1,425,626     ÷ $         1,392,002  
ROIC             10.3 %               13.4 %               13.8 %
Weighted average cost of capital -           8.2 %   -           9.0 %   -           9.0 %
Economic return             2.1 %               4.4 %               4.8 %
 


                       
Average Invested Capital Calculations Dec 30,   Sep 30,   Jul 1,   Apr 1,   Dec 31,   Oct 1,
    2023       2023       2023       2023       2022       2022  
Equity $         1,266,755     $         1,214,382     $         1,184,362     $         1,182,382     $         1,150,259     $         1,095,731  
Plus:                      
Debt and finance lease obligations - current           251,119               240,205               304,781               294,011               329,076               273,971  
Operating lease obligations - current (1)           9,172               8,363               8,772               8,358               8,878               7,948  
Debt and finance lease obligations - long-term           192,118               190,853               187,468               188,730               187,272               187,776  
Operating lease obligations - long-term           35,989               38,552               40,515               31,257               32,149               33,628  
Less:                      
Cash and cash equivalents           (231,982 )             (256,233 )             (252,965 )             (269,664 )             (247,880 )             (274,805 )
  $         1,523,171     $         1,436,122     $         1,472,933     $         1,435,074     $         1,459,754     $         1,324,249  
 
(1)  Included in other accrued liabilities on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets.
 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Plexus Announces Fiscal First Quarter Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more