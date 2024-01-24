Jason Henegar Named TWRA Fisheries Division Chief

NASHVILLE --- Jason Henegar has been named Fisheries Division Chief of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. He moves into his new role after serving as the division’s assistant chief since 2015.

As Fisheries Division Chief, Henegar will be responsible for the coordination of fisheries management programs across the state. He will work to develop fisheries policies, rules, and proclamations for presentation to the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission. He will also direct divisional resources to implement stocking, species restoration, habitat improvement, and outdoor recreation opportunities for anglers.

“We are proud to promote Jason Henegar to Division Chief after 15 years of leadership and service to the agency,” said Executive Director Jason Maxedon. “He brings a wealth of experience to the position which will be vital as we work to advance our mission of protecting and managing wildlife and fisheries populations for Tennesseans.”

As assistant chief, Henegar has already been instrumental in managing staff, developing new agency wide initiatives, and directing ongoing Fisheries Division projects across the state. He has also worked extensively with multiple state and federal agencies, workgroups, and advocacy organizations to coordinate funding, support research, and aid in reintroductions of threatened and endangered species.

Prior to being named assistant chief, Henegar served as TWRA’s Rivers and Streams Program Coordinator for seven years. His experience spans a wide variety of aquatic habitats and species, ranging from brook trout to lake sturgeon. Prior to joining the TWRA, he worked as a fisheries biologist for Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) in Amarillo, Texas (2004-2008). There he managed reservoir sportfish populations and served on a technical committee for the TPWD Neighborhood Fishing program.

While earning his master’s degree in Fisheries Management from Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville, Henegar also worked as a research technician for the Tennessee Cooperative Research Unit. He earned his undergraduate degree in Natural Resources Management from East Tennessee State University in Johnson City.

A native of Carter County, Henegar grew up fishing the streams and lakes of East Tennessee. He began volunteering with TWRA in 1996 with the East Tennessee reservoir creel program and at the Erwin State Fish Hatchery.

