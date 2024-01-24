Hospital Acquired Blood Stream Infections: PICC Line Early Mortality Reported

Dr. Greg Vigna

Polyurethane and silicone PICC lines are defective products because there are safer materials that reduce the risk of hospital acquired bloodstream infections.

We are investigating hospital acquired blood stream infections caused by PICC lines and other central lines caused by the old, outdated polyurethane and silicone designs.” — Greg Vigna, M.D., J.D.

In the United States, 250,000 hospital-acquired blood stream infections per year have been reported - 23,000 of them have been related to central venous catheter infection in 2009. Another study conducted in the USA reported a mortality rate of 27% in catheter-associated bacteremia," states Dr. Simon Bessis, MD. Medicine (Baltimore). (2020 Jan; 99(1): e18494)

What did Dr. Bessis report in his article “Early Mortality Attributed to PICC-lines in 4 Public Hospitals of Marseille from 2010 to 2016 (Revised V3)”?

“We report in our study an exhaustive inventory of bacteremia on PICC-line and their 30 days mortality, over a 7 years period. On day 30, mortality of patients with bacteremia associated PICC-line was 57/258 or 22.09% of cases, compared to a mortality rate of 1311/11076, or 11.83% in the control group. Kaplan–Meier survival analysis revealed a statistically significant excess mortality between patients with PICC-line associated bacteremia and PICC-line carriers without bacteremia.”

To learn more from Dr. Bessis, read on: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6946566/

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national pharmaceutical injury attorney states, “Physicians have always known that PICC lines and other central lines cause bloodstream infections and blood clots. Physicians expect that the PICC lines and midlines that are placed in their patients are safe and technologically up to date to reduce the known risks of bloodstream infections and blood clots.”

Dr. Vigna continues, “Central line associated-blood stream infections will take a patient off their expected trajectory of improvement to outcomes that may include cerebral palsy in the case of neonates, loss of limb, kidney failure, multi-organ failure, and serious neurological complications including hypoxic brain injury or critical illness polyneuropathy.”

Dr. Vigna adds, “Polyurethane and silicone PICC lines are defective products because there are safer materials that reduce the risk of hospital acquired bloodstream infections. Hospital acquired bacteria are difficult to treat and cause serious injuries including sepsis and septic shock. The bacteria that cause hospital acquired infections are difficult to treat and have resistance to commonly prescribed antibiotics.”

What is sepsis? Multiple organ damage from inflammation because of infection that may result in organ damage to brain, kidney, heart, liver, and lung.

What is septic shock? A life-threatening condition that causes dangerously low blood pressure because of infection that may result in amputations of fingers and toes, brain damage, kidney failure, ventilator dependence, oxygen dependence, and nerve damage.

Dr. Vigna concludes, “We are investigating hospital acquired blood stream infections caused by PICC lines and other central lines caused by the old, outdated polyurethane and silicone designs.”

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who represents those with serious injuries cause by defective medical devices including PICC line and Med-Ports that lead to sepsis.

References:

https://academic.oup.com/cid/article/61/6/871/452040

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/cc12551

