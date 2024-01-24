Task Force Searches Massage Parlor Suspected of Illegal Activity

(BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio) — The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force and the Broadview Heights Police Department recently raided a massage parlor suspected of running a sex-for-pay operation, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.



Detectives and task force agents on Tuesday executed a search warrant at the JR Spa, located at 8143 Broadview Road in Broadview Heights, in southern Cuyahoga County.



During the search, investigators seized documents, financial records, numerous condoms and more than $7,000 in cash. The spa was occupied by two individuals who were living and working at the business.



The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the business is asked to call the tip line of the Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force at (216) 443-6085.



The search was conducted with assistance from the State Medical Board of Ohio, the Canopy Child Advocacy Center and the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center.



The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, formed under the Ohio Attorney General’s Organized Crime Investigations Commission, is led by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department. The task force consists of representatives from the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office, the Ashtabula Police Department, the Cleveland Police Department, the Conneaut Police Department, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, the East Cleveland Police Department, the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the MetroHealth Police Department, the Middleburg Heights Police Department, the North Olmsted Police Department, the Ohio Investigative Unit, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development – Office of Inspector General, the Warrensville Heights Police Department, the Westlake Police Department and the Willoughby Police Department.



