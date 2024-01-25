EXIT PLANNING SUMMIT KEYNOTE SPEAKER TO HELP PLANNERS UNLOCK “THE POWER OF BECAUSE” ON APRIL 28-30
Gerry O’Brion to help exit planners stand out in a crowded marketCLEVELAND, OH, USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gerry O’Brion, a renowned marketing leader, author, and speaker, has been selected as the keynote speaker for The Exit Planning Summit in Marco Island, Fla. on April 28-30. The annual Summit, hosted by the Exit Planning Institute (EPI), is the premier conference for advisors dedicated to enhancing business value and aligning personal and financial strategies for business owners.
O’Brion has helped thousands of CEOs, executives, sales teams, and franchisees become the top choice in crowded industries. His book, They Buy Your Because—Closing the Sale in a Crowded Market, helps companies clarify their message, stand out in the sea of sameness, and close more sales. His marketing career has included strategy and advertising development for the Coors Light brand—where he helped launch innovations that grew the brand by $250 million. O’Brion has also been an executive at Proctor & Gamble, Quiznos, and Red Robin. His work can be found at www.whatbigbrandsknow.com.
“Gerry’s insight into his ‘Because Framework’ will be invaluable for our community of exit planners,” says Christopher Snider, CEPA, CEO of the Exit Planning Institute. “Because Gerry spends time speaking to and working directly with executive teams—the same teams our Certified Exit Planning Advisors® serve—our attendees will walk away knowing how to help business owners maximize value in advance of an exit.”
The Because Framework gives advisors four questions to change the way business owners think about who they sell to, how they influence customers to buy, and how to create innovations that accelerate their success. Similar to the Value Acceleration Methodology taught at the Exit Planning Institute, The Because Framework helps owners create value.
“At the most basic level, we are both focused on driving the highest value of the business for the owner,” says O’Brion. “My session will be fun, interactive, and engaging, but it will also give you an actionable framework to implement with business owners.”
Sign Up for The Exit Planning Summit
The Exit Planning Summit, powered by REAG, will take place in Marco Island, Fla. from April 28-30, 2024. Through workshops, Learning Labs, breakout sessions, networking, and a keynote address from Gerry O’Brion, advisors will learn how to enhance business value and align personal and financial strategies for business owners. Last year, over 650 advisors, speakers, and partners attended the Exit Planning Summit in Scottsdale, Ariz. Register at www.exitplanningsummit.com.
About EPI
The Exit Planning Institute® was founded in 2005, and the Certified Exit Planning Advisor® (CEPA)
credentialing program was launched in 2007. The CEPA® credential relates to the technical skills of advisors who work with business owners. EPI is committed to providing the best exit planning content in the industry, ongoing practice support for advisors, and connectivity to business owners. CEPA is the fastest-growing and most widely accepted exit planning credential in the world.
