Rohrer Aesthetics to Host Blue Ocean Strategies Aesthetics Tour Conference in Dallas, TX
Rohrer Aesthetics will host its next Blue Ocean Strategies Aesthetics Tour conference in Dallas, TX at the Virgin Hotel on March 8-9, 2024.
The Aesthetic Tour gives attendees the ability to experience Rohrer technology hands-on and see treatments performed live and learn best practices from Rohrer clinical trainers and practice partners”HOMEWOOD, AL, USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rohrer Aesthetics, a leading manufacturer of medical aesthetic devices, today announced that it will host its next Blue Ocean Strategies Aesthetics Tour conference in Dallas, TX on March 8-9, 2024 at the Virgin Hotel. After 2 successful conferences in 2023, the first Blue Ocean Aesthetic Tour conference of 2024 will once again bring together leading experts in the aesthetic industry to discuss the latest trends and technologies and provide attendees with hands-on demonstrations and the practical resources they need to succeed in today’s competitive aesthetic marketplace.
“The Blue Ocean Strategies Aesthetics Tour offers a great opportunity for aesthetic professionals to learn from industry leaders and to network with other like-minded professionals” said NJ Wazaney, CEO of Blue Ocean Aesthetics Holdings. “In addition, the Aesthetic Tour gives attendees the ability to experience Rohrer technology hands-on and see treatments performed live and learn best practices from Rohrer clinical trainers and practice partners.”
The Blue Ocean Strategies Aesthetics Tour starts with a networking cocktail reception on March 8 followed by a full day event that will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions, live demonstrations and sessions on a wide range of topics, including:
• How to integrate energy-based technologies into your practice
• How to maximize the effectiveness of your laser, light, and RF devices
• Combination treatments utilizing energy-based devices
• How to create successful patient-centric experiences
• How to market your practice more effectively
The world-class keynote presenters are highlighted by sought after thought leaders: Dr. Alan Durkin, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon and Kelly Hermans, CRNA Aesthetics. In addition to the educational programming, the Blue Ocean Aesthetics Tour will also feature hands-on demonstrations where attendees can experience and learn about the latest products and services from Rohrer Aesthetics.
“Hosting The Aesthetics Tour conferences allows us to connect with our community, share our latest innovations, and learn from each other,” said Mark Rohrer, President, Rohrer Aesthetics. “The direct interaction of attendees, our Medical Advisory Board, Clinical Trainers and the entire Rohrer team makes these conferences truly unique in our industry.”
Registration for the Blue Ocean Aesthetics Tour is now open. For more information or to register, please visit www.theaestheticstour.com.
About Rohrer Aesthetics, Inc.:
Rohrer Aesthetics offers 13 devices in their aesthetic portfolio, addressing nearly every non-invasive aesthetic need in the marketplace. Mark Rohrer, Founder and President of Rohrer Aesthetics, has built the company on three pillars: Gold-Standard Devices, Service Excellence and Immersive and on-going Training. Since 2014, Rohrer has placed thousands of devices and continues to service over 4,000 customers in the United States. Rohrer Aesthetics is one of the fastest growing aesthetic medical device companies in the industry.
Rohrer differentiates itself with its ever-expanding Clinical Education Division that adds value to each of Rohrer’s customers, long after the placement of the first device. The true validation of success lies in the fact that more than half of Rohrer customers continue to purchase additional Rohrer devices as their practices grow.
Rohrer Aesthetics, Inc. is a Blue Ocean Aesthetics Holdings, LLC portfolio company.
For more information about Rohrer Aesthetics, please visit our website at www.rohreraesthetics.com.
