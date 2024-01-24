Ibogaine by David Dardashti Adds Hypnosis to Treatment Protocol

The new Ibogaine Clinic will focus heavily on trauma. The combination of ibogaine hydrochloride will be used in conjunction with guided hypnosis.

Miami, Florida, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The art of autogenic self creation is used for addressing addictions and traumatic events. This unique approach combines various techniques such as spatial body awareness, vital functions, colors, objects, emotions, and concepts to establish internal animated archetypes. These archetypes are then used to solve solutions and awaken inner strength.

Autogenic self creation intentions are to enhance a persons perception by connecting the body by accessing the subconscious mind. By using a combination of techniques, individuals may be able to tap into their inner strength and overcome challenges such as addictions and traumatic events. Many claim the technique to be effective in helping people break free from destructive patterns and find inner peace.

Autogenic self creation may even allow a person to pass on this meditation to others through hypnosis. By establishing sympathetic connections, individuals can offer shortcuts to meditation and help others find their own inner strength.

By utilizing various techniques and establishing internal animated archetypes, individuals have been able to awaken their inner strength and find solutions to their challenges.



