Customized Energy Solutions and Sonoma Clean Power forge strategic partnership for Energy Storage Optimization Services

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Customized Energy Solutions (CES), a leading provider of energy management services, is excited to announce a new partnership with Sonoma Clean Power, a public power provider and Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) in Northern California. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in advancing energy storage management solutions tailored for Community Choice Aggregations operating within the California ISO electric market.



Within the framework of this partnership, Customized Energy Solutions will offer its extensive knowledge of organized power markets and expertise in Energy Storage Optimization to elevate Sonoma Clean Power's capabilities in efficiently managing and utilizing energy storage resources within the California ISO market. This service will enable Sonoma Clean Power to reduce energy costs and further their mission of delivering sustainable energy solutions to their customers.

Key highlights of the partnership include enhanced energy management, where Customized Energy Solutions will leverage cutting edge technology and analytics to ensure optimal management of storage systems within the California ISO market. This partnership will drive innovative solutions, with a dedicated focus on utilizing strategies to maximize the value of Sonoma Clean Power’s portfolio of flexible standalone and paired energy storage resources.

This strategic collaboration between CES and Sonoma Clean Power signifies a shared dedication to pioneering sustainable energy solutions and optimizing the utilization of energy storage resources.

About Customized Energy Solutions:

Established in 1998, Customized Energy Solutions is an energy advisory, software and services company that works closely with clients to navigate the wholesale and retail electricity markets across the United States and globally. CES offers software solutions, back office operational support, and advisory and consulting services focused on asset optimization and energy market participation efficiency. CES is also a third-party asset manager of more than 23,000 MWs of renewable and conventional generation resources across all ISOs in the United States, Ontario, Canada, and Guam. CES empowers clients to achieve their goals by helping them navigate the evolving energy markets, complex market rules, and new energy technologies. To learn more, visit CES-LTD.com or connect with CES on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

About Sonoma Clean Power:

Sonoma Clean Power is the public power provider for Sonoma and Mendocino counties in Northern California, serving cleaner electricity to about half a million people. In downtown Santa Rosa, SCP operates the only Advanced Energy Center in the United States dedicated to helping customers transition to 100% renewable energy for their homes, businesses, and vehicles. SCP is also the only power provider in California offering 100% renewable, locally generated electricity twenty-four hours per day, every day of the year. To learn more, visit sonomacleanpower.org or follow SCP on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Anila Vangjeli Marketing Manager, Customized Energy Solutions avangjeli@ces-ltd.com 267.507.2134 Kate Kelly Director of Public Relations and Marketing, Sonoma Clean Power kkelly@sonomacleanpower.org 707.486.2952