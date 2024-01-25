Oberon Securities Adds Matthew Guenther as Managing Director
Private Equity veteran joins New York investment bank.
Tapping into Matt’s private equity background and extensive professional network will further enhance Oberon’s ability to deliver positive outcomes for our clients.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oberon Securities LLC, a leading middle market boutique investment bank, is pleased to announce that Matthew Guenther has joined the Oberon team as a Managing Director. With over 25 years of transaction and advisory experience with middle market companies, Matt is experienced in evaluating, structuring, and negotiating investment opportunities, as well as working with companies to drive both organic and inorganic growth.
Oberon Managing Director & Partner Adam Breslawsky said, “Tapping into Matt’s private equity background and extensive professional network will further enhance Oberon’s ability to deliver positive outcomes for our clients.”
“My experience and passion for middle market companies and management teams enables me to give clients a unique perspective on their positions,” said Guenther. “My experience combined with the strong Oberon team will provide clients with unmatched expertise to achieve their financial and strategic goals.”
Prior to joining Oberon, Matt was a middle market private equity investor targeting industrial, manufacturing and services companies, most recently as a Managing Partner at GenNx360 Capital Partners. He was a member of the firm’s Investment Committee, Exit Committee, and Chairman of the Valuation Committee. Responsibilities included sourcing and assessing investment opportunities and soliciting, negotiating and managing both debt and equity investment structures. He has experience in a range of industries including aerospace & defense, environmental and industrial services, automotive, distribution & logistics, maintenance, repair, and operations, industrial machinery, and agribusiness sectors.
Before joining GenNx360, Matt was responsible for new investments and portfolio management at Walden Capital Partners LP. Earlier, Matt worked for KPMG Consulting in the strategic/financial planning and analysis department. Matt earned his BA in History from Union College and MBA in Finance and International Business from Columbia Business School.
About Oberon:
Oberon was founded in 2001 as an investment bank for middle market businesses, capable of closing exceptional M&A and financing transactions with the same skill and resources historically provided only to Fortune 500 companies. With 70 professionals, Oberon’s relationship-oriented approach has generated numerous long-term, multi-transaction client engagements. www.oberonsecurities.com.
