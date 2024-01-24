Ministry of Public Security's delegation visits Cambodia

VIETNAM, January 24 -

PHNOM PENH — Minister of Public Security General Tô Lâm led a delegation of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security to pay an official visit to Cambodia from January 22-24 at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sar Sokha.

After a welcome ceremony for the Vietnamese delegation on January 23, the two officials held talks, co-chaired a conference reviewing cooperation outcomes and signed a cooperation agreement between the two ministries for 2024.

Sar Sokh stressed the significance of the visit, saying it offers an opportunity for the two ministries to seek specific measures to advance the relationship between the two ministries to a new level, for the sake of the Vietnamese and Cambodian people, and for peace, stability and development in the region.

The officials shared the view that the Vietnam-Cambodia relations have been consolidated and strengthened, with the traditional friendship between the two ministries serving as a pillar.

The two sides have maintained their close coordination in the fight against crimes, they said, adding that thanks to efforts by the public security forces, security and order in border areas has been ensured.

The officials agreed to increase information exchanges and continue coordination in preventing plots by hostile forces, maintaining security and social order and safety, and fighting cross-border crimes.

Earlier, the Vietnamese delegation paid a courtesy visit to Samdech Techo Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and President of the Supreme Privy Council to the King.

Hun Sen pledged to contribute more to the traditional friendship between Viet Nam and Cambodia across spheres, including security.

For his part, Lâm affirmed that Viet Nam always backs Cambodia’s national construction and development, and expressed his belief that the neighbouring country will gain more achievements in the time ahead.

Later the same day, the Vietnamese delegation visited the Police Academy of Cambodia, where Lam stressed that personnel training is a fundamental task which has contributed to enhancing the relations between the two countries in general and the two ministries in particular.

According to the minister, since 2003, the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security has admitted thousands of Cambodian police officers to train at academies and schools, and sent hundreds of teachers to Cambodia for training classes.

The Vietnamese ministry has also sent 100 officers to the Police Academy of Cambodia to study the Khmer language, helping to promote coordination between public security forces of the two countries in the crime combat.

On January 24, the Vietnamese delegation paid a courtesy visit to Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet, who suggested the two ministries intensify cooperation in fighting crimes, especially drug and high-tech ones, and digital transformation, support each other to improve law enforcement capacity, and coordinate to handle legal documents for people of Vietnamese origin in Cambodia.

The same day, the delegation also met with other Cambodia officials, and visited the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in the country. — VNS