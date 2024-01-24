German President visits Vietnamese-German University

VIETNAM, January 24 -

BÌNH DƯƠNG — German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Wednesday visited the Vietnamese-German University in the southern province of Bình Dương as part of his two-day state visit to Việt Nam.

Delivering a speech to hundreds of students, the President said he was impressed by Việt Nam where tradition and modernity are combined together and highlighted close ties between Việt Nam and Germany despite their geographical distance.

Germany will help Việt Nam in many areas, including ecological transformation, infrastructure and economic restructuring, he affirmed while speaking highly of Việt Nam's important role in the region and the world.

Pointing out difficulties and challenges facing the two countries amidst global uncertainties, the leader noted his belief that Germany and Việt Nam will continue observing and respecting international law, and multilateralising and diversifying friendly and cooperative relations, which, he said, would help them overcome difficulties.

The President called the university a "lighthouse project" for the close relations between the two countries, and pledged that Germany will further support Việt Nam to double the university’s training scale.

Founded on September 1, 2008, the university has attracted nearly 3,000 students enrolled in seven undergraduate and 10 master's programmes with a focus on high-tech engineering and economics. — VNS