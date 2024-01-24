PM Chính hosts Tết banquet in honour of diplomatic corps

VIETNAM, January 24 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his spouse hosted a banquet for diplomatic corps in Vietnam on January 24 on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.

The event saw the presence of foreign ambassadors, chargés d’affaires, and chief representatives of international organisations in Việt Nam and their spouses.

In his remarks, PM Chính briefed the guests on Việt Nam’s achievements in various spheres in 2023, with the national gross domestic product (GDP) expanding by 5.05 per cent, among the highest in the region and the world, and the inflow of foreign investment reaching US$36.6 billion, up 32 per cent.

Notably, external affairs maintained a bright spot, contributing to expanding and elevating cooperation between Việt Nam and other countries and international partners, he said.

On behalf of Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, and other Party and State leaders and the people of Việt Nam, the PM thanked foreign ambassadors, chargés d’affaires, and chief representatives of international organisations, as well as foreign governments and people, and international organisations for their sentiments and support to Việt Nam over the past time.

Given complex developments forecast for the regional and international situation this year, he highlighted the importance of international solidarity and cooperation, and multilateralism, saying the world should share the responsibility to ensure peace and stability.

Việt Nam will continue working together with other countries and international organisations to build a world of peace and happiness, where no one is left behind, he stressed.

The PM expressed his belief that the diplomats will carry forward their roles to promote the friendship and cooperation between Việt Nam and other countries and international organisations.

Palestinian Ambassador Saadi Salama, who is head of the diplomatic corps, congratulated Việt Nam on its achievements in 2023, as well as its enhanced role and position in the international arena.

The ambassador said he believed that the country will contribute more to maintaining peace and stability in the world, fostering cooperation between countries, promoting multilateralism, and addressing common challenges. — VNS