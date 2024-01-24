Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY

The Catholic University of America Presents a Talk by Rachel L. Swarns on Her Book, “The 272: The Families Who Were Enslaved and Sold to Build the American Catholic Church”

Washington, DC, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: The Catholic University of America is honored to host a compelling talk by Rachel L. Swarns, Associate Professor at New York University and Former New York Times Johannesburg Bureau Chief. The event, held in recognition of Black History Month, will focus on her critically acclaimed book, “The 272: The Families Who Were Enslaved and Sold to Build the American Catholic Church.”  

WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 1, at 6 p.m.

WHERE: Heritage Hall in Father O’Connell Hall, Catholic University, 617 Alumni Lane, Washington, DC 20064 

DETAILS: This significant talk will provide attendees with a profound exploration of the historical narrative surrounding the American Catholic Church’s origin and the enduring impact on the families involved. The presentation aligns with the university’s commitment to fostering awareness and understanding of pivotal moments in history.

Rachel Swarns, known for her expertise in historical narratives, will share insights into the resilience, love, and faith exhibited by the families whose stories are chronicled in her book. The presentation will be followed by a light reception and book signing, offering an opportunity for further engagement with the author.

For press inquiries or to request an interview with Rachel L. Swarns, please contact: Nicole Germain (443-540-3121) at communications@cua.edu.

High resolution images and author’s bio are available at:  https://rachelswarns.com. 


Dan Drummond or Nicole Germain
The Catholic University of America
communications@cua.edu

