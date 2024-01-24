Datagration and Langan Announce Strategic Partnership to Elevate ESG Management Solutions

HOUSTON, Texas, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datagration, a leader in unified data analytics and AI technology, and Langan, a prominent environmental, engineering, and sustainability consulting firm, proudly unveil a transformative partnership aimed at redefining Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) management for businesses on a global scale.

The collaboration entails the seamless integration of Datagration's robust EcoVisor Software as a Service (SaaS) platform with Langan's specialized expertise in ESG advisory services. Jointly marketed, this combined offering is designed to provide clients with an unparalleled solution for navigating the intricacies of ESG reporting and strategy.

EcoVisor: An Advanced Approach to ESG Insight

At the core of this strategic alliance is Datagration's EcoVisor, a comprehensive and agnostic SaaS ESG platform that transcends conventional data reporting tools. Powered by Datagration's unified data model, EcoVisor delivers data-driven, predictive, and actionable ESG insights on a daily basis. It empowers organizations to proactively address risks, tackle data management challenges, and meet evolving regulatory reporting requirements.

EcoVisor enables businesses to move beyond the conventional realm of ESG data tracking by offering advanced tools to forecast emissions and evaluate decarbonization pathways. The collaborative analytics platform captures, connects, validates, and analyzes data, enabling businesses to set baselines, streamline reporting, and monitor progress effectively.

Langan's ESG Consulting Excellence: Driving Business Value

Langan's ESG consulting practice brings a wealth of experience to this partnership, offering a transparent, data-driven, and forward-looking approach to ESG management. Their comprehensive portfolio of integrated sustainability, carbon management, engineering, business management, due diligence and information technology services encompass all aspectcs of ESG strategy development and implementation from initial planning to construction of climate change related projects.

Leslie Wong, Langan’s ESG Advisory Lead, underscored the significance, stating, "ESG is more than a report you file and forget—it's a transparent, data-driven, and forward-looking business management strategy that is proven to create value. Our team of experts is dedicated to helping businesses identify, develop, and implement ESG solutions that align with their strategic objectives."

Unlocking Synergies for Enhanced Value Creation

The collaboration between Datagration and Langan leverages the unique data analytics and AI capabilities of EcoVisor, synergized with Langan's intellectual prowess in ESG consulting. This strategic partnership aims to deliver substantial value beyond the conventional tracking of ESG historical performance. The combined strength of EcoVisor's technology and Langan's consultative expertise presents a compelling opportunity for businesses to navigate the dynamic landscape of ESG requirements and expectations.

Peter Bernard, Chairman & CEO of Datagration, remarked, "This agreement perfectly aligns the unique data analytics and AI capabilities of our EcoVisor technology with the intellectual prowess of a leading ESG consulting services firm."

About Datagration

Datagration makes data and analytics right-time, ML-driven, collaborative & actionable. By connecting and integrating a client’s data we amplify an organization’s potential. We work with our clients to configure our PetroVisor™ and EcoVisor SaaS-based platforms into a universally accessible system. This empowers teams to achieve business goals through data integration, analysis, benchmarking, and collaboration faster and more accurately than ever before.

For media enquires or further information on Datagration please visit www.datagration.com or contact Graham Makin at gmakin@datagration.com and +1 (832) 316-7190.

About Langan

Langan is a premier environmental, engineering, and sustainability consulting firm, offering a comprehensive portfolio of integrated ESG services. With a commitment to creating efficient, cost-effective solutions, Langan helps businesses navigate the complexities of ESG management, ensuring they are well-prepared for current and future stakeholder demands and regulatory requirements.

For media enquiries or further information on Langan please visit www.langan.com or contact Elizabeth Aceto at eaceto@langan.com and +1 (571) 366-6814.

