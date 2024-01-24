Meet the Librarian Who is Focused on First-Year Students
01/24/2024
By Ed Brennen
“I want to be that face for students so that, if they are intimidated by the library, they can say, ‘There’s that weird woman that I can ask a question,’” says a smiling Hood, who joined UML last fall from Dartmouth College, where she was a teaching and engagement librarian.
Hood’s two-decade university library career has taken her all over North America, from Florida, Georgia and Iowa to Wyoming, New Hampshire and Prince Edward Island, Canada — a place she had always wanted to live.
“I loved L.M. Montgomery and the ‘Anne of Green Gables’ series,” says Hood, a North Carolina native who told herself if she ever got the chance to move to Prince Edward Island, where the classic children’s novel is set, she would. She got her chance in 2016 when she was hired as meta-literacy and student engagement librarian at the University of Prince Edward Island.
“This felt like a perfect fit,” says Hood, who holds a bachelor’s degree in English education from Elon University, a master’s in English from North Carolina Central University and a Ph.D. in English from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
“The students and faculty are wonderful here, and I’ve always liked Lowell,” says Hood, who had lived in the city during a summer internship at the New England Quilt Museum more than 20 years ago.
Hood sat down recently to discuss her goals for first-year students, the “pedagogy of play” and what the rise of artificial intelligence means for college writing.
Q. Why is it important for the library to have someone work specifically with first-year students?
Q. What was the idea behind the escape room event last semester?
A. I believe in the pedagogy of play. I try to think of ways to make students comfortable in a space where they need to learn. And when you bring in play, it changes what's going on in the brain. They're more open to thinking critically about what's happening, or they’re more willing to try something that they're afraid to fail at, because it's a game and it's OK to fail.
Q. Do you have other events like that in mind for this semester?
A. Our team (including Assoc. Director of Research and Learning Amanda Rust and Online Services and Reference Coordinator Russell Perry) is working on a game-based “pre-assignment” for Writing II classes this semester, which students will do before we meet with them for their face-to-face instruction session. I don’t want to give it away, but it involves the space-time continuum.
Q. Part of your job is helping students with their writing. Are you concerned about them using artificial intelligence platforms like ChatGPT to write a paper?
A. I’m not worried about that. At this moment, I feel like the voice of AI and the voice of a student are somewhat different. A lot of students are told AI is a bad thing and to leave it alone. But it's a tool to be used, and it's an opportunity to show students how to use it when they're writing. They could use it to help create an outline for their paper, for instance. Of course, there are a lot of privacy and legal issues to be wary of, as well. One of the things that our research and learning team is working on right now is ways that we can help faculty and students better understand how, why and when to use it.
Q. How have college libraries changed over the course of your career, particularly since the pandemic? And what do you see for their future?
A. The library is the same — it’s like a safe space for students. It was pre-COVID, and I’m finding that now post-COVID. Students are coming back to the library, and it’s a space where they like to study, socialize and sleep. So that has not changed. I do find that, post-COVID, there’s more fear of engaging. When everybody went online, students thought, ‘Oh, I have to do everything myself.’ And it's almost like students are afraid to ask for help and ask questions now. So that’s a barrier that we have to break through. But libraries, books and librarians will never go away, because, you know, on all those apocalyptic TV shows and movies, there's always a librarian, and there's always a library.