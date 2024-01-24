LONG HAIR COMMUNITY TO ATTEMPT A WORLD RECORD HAIR DONATION FOR CHILDREN
The founders of The Longhairs, a popular men’s grooming brand and unique global community for men with long hair, are about to cut their hair and donate it to children with medical hair loss at The Great Cut on March 16 in San Diego.
Chris and Lindsay are leading a global community of men, women and families who will cut and donate their locks to help children. Photo courtesy: ABC/Eddy Chen
Long hair defines the men behind The Longhairs global community and grooming brand - but they’re donating their hair to help children with hair loss.
Chris Healy and Lindsay Barto are the founders - and the hair - behind The Longhairs, established in 2014 to inspire confidence in men with long hair, redefine what masculinity can be, advocate for hair equality (yes - men with long hair do look professional), and celebrate men’s long manes with hair whips and tips - plus a lot of high fives.
Long hair defines these men, BUT…..now Chris and Lindsay are leading a global community of men, women and families who will cut and donate their locks to help children. In 2019 The Great Cut broke the World Record for the most hair donated to charity, sending it all to Children With Hair Loss (CWHL), a non-profit providing 600+ wigs a year to children with medical hair loss. This year, The Longhairs will send hair donations from The Great Cut to the same organization they have supported for over seven years.
“It’s amazing to me that the very thing that defines The Longhairs is what they are willing to give up to help children in need. That is just extraordinary,” says Regina Villemure, the Founder of Children With Hair Loss. “Since Chris and Lindsay began supporting us in 2017 - they just give and give and give. They give of their money - 1% of their revenue - and they also give of their time and their passion. They really care about these kids and they are so connected to them. Each time they and others cut their hair, they spread awareness about hair loss in children and gain insight into what it’s like to have your hair one day and not the next. That seems to inspire them to give all the more, and we are so grateful.”
The Great Cut 2024 will attempt to break the previous world record for the most hair donated to charity in 24 hours. Over 1,300 hair donors, stylists, volunteers, and guests participated in the 2019 event. Mail-in hair donations came from nearly every state in the U.S. and a dozen countries as far away as Australia and Japan. As a result, The Longhairs received and donated more than 2,834 individual hair donations -- 339 pounds of hair – setting a World Record that still stands today and one The Longhairs intend to beat in March.
“It’s taken 5 looooong years for us - and all the others participating in this event - to grow our hair back, and now we’re ready to cut it off again,” explains The Longhairs CEO Chris Healy, who plans to get a buzz cut so he can donate 28+ inches. “We are committed to helping kids who lose their hair, whether it’s from cancer, autoimmune disease, burn injuries or more. Of the three things we hold dear - our hair, our time and our money - we give them each freely and happily to Children With Hair Loss.”
Lindsay Barto, the President of The Longhairs, who got a buzzcut in 2019 and plans to cut at least 14 inches this year, says there is a whole community of men with long hair eager to break preconceived notions and stereotypes, and help others. “A lot of people ask us why we need a community for men with long hair - and there are so many reasons. For us, it started with products and resources. There’s nothing wrong with shampoo that smells like flowers and hair ties that are pink - but a lot of men were looking for something else, and it didn’t exist until we created our grooming line,” Barto says.
“But it’s about so much more than that,” he continues. “Men with long hair have to fight so many misconceptions like we’re lazy hippies with bad grooming standards who can’t hold down a job. Building this community is about celebrating and supporting each other while expanding people’s views about what good men look like. We’re using our platform to showcase and model a genuine and positive masculinity that believes in helping and giving of ourselves, and when a community like this comes together to make a sacrifice to help others - it’s powerful.”
CWHL has provided nearly 10,000 human hair replacements to children experiencing hair loss from cancer, autoimmune conditions, burn injuries, and more. They don’t charge or turn a child away.
“The donations made through The Great Cut are so important,” Healy explains. “They make an enormous difference for children and families because human hair replacements are very difficult to find in children’s sizes, and they are extremely expensive - often starting at $1,500 and going up from there. Also, health insurance doesn’t cover hair replacements; children often need new ones as they grow. We’re honored to give our hair.”
Come to The Great Cut in San Diego
Donate your hair—or help cut hair—at the biggest hair-cutting party of 2024.
When: Saturday, March 16, 2024 - 8:30 AM - 10 PM
Where: The Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier, 1000 N. Harbor Dr., San Diego, CA 92101.
Register HERE.
Or help make history from anywhere in the world - From January until March 16, any man, woman, or child anywhere in the world can cut and mail their hair for this world-record attempt benefiting Children With Hair Loss. Mail-in details and registration here.
