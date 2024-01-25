Tyler Meany Joins Plinqit as VP of Sales
Plinqit expands its sales team, adding core and digital banking expert Tyler Meany as its newest VP of Sales to support company’s continued growthANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plinqit, the first platform that brings together automated savings, data-driven financial wellness content and virtual account management, has named Tyler Meany as its newest Vice President of Sales to support the company’s continued growth.
In his role as VP of Sales, Tyler will manage Plinqit’s business development efforts as the company scales to address the increased demand for tools that empower consumers to save and plan ahead while supporting stable deposit growth for today’s banks and credit unions. Tyler brings to Plinqit deep sales experience with regional and large financial institutions that will position Plinqit for growth. Most recently, he served as Enterprise Sales Executive, Core, and Digital Banking, at FIS, where he drove new sales from opportunity generation to developing relationships with C-level executives.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Tyler as our newest VP of Sales. His experience in working with financial institutions in the core and digital banking space, along with his strong leadership skills, make him a perfect addition to our team,” said Kathleen Craig, founder and CEO of Plinqit. “We developed Plinqit’s product suite to help more banks and credit unions grow deposits and, having known Tyler for several years, he is going to contribute significantly to our planned growth.”
“My experience in digital banking gives me valuable insights into the needs of banks in our current economic environment, a necessity when deploying new products to help financial institutions grow deposits, attract new customers, and build long-lasting relationships with existing customers,” said Tyler Meany, VP of Sales at Plinqit. “That’s why I’m excited to work at Plinqit and help expand adoption of their newest High Yield Savings product. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to positively impact the bottom line for financial institutions through my work, and I look forward to collaborating with the Plinqit team.”
About Plinqit
Plinqit is a mobile-first platform and fintech company helping banks and credit unions generate deposits, attract new customers, and expand their retail footprint while helping people live their best financial life. The Plinqit platform is the first savings platform of its kind to bring together automated savings, data-driven financial wellness content, and virtual account management. At Plinqit, we're helping everyone Money Intelligently™. For more information, visit info.plinqit.com.
Mallory Griffin
York Public Relations
+1 706-830-0868
mallory@yorkpublicrelations.com