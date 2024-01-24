Toll Brothers New Home Community, Bowes Creek Country Club, Offers Final Selection of Home Sites in Popular Chicago Suburb

ELGIN, Ill., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to purchase a new home in its Bowes Creek Country Club community in Elgin, Illinois. Only eight home sites remain for buyers to build their dream home in this sought-after Chicagoland community.



Among the remaining home sites at Bowes Creek Country Club is a mix of the community’s most popular ranch and two-story home designs. The single-story floor plan offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a 2-car garage, while the two-story home designs offer 4 bedrooms plus a flex space, 2.5 baths, and 2- or 3-car garages. The final new homes include a move-in ready home and others with move-in dates as early as May 2024, as well as homes where buyers can personalize their finishes at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The final home sites feature limited opportunities with golf course views still available, and a selection with private nature or pond views. Home prices begin in the low $500,000s.

Bowes Creek Country Club is surrounded by an award-winning, 18-hole, Rick Jacobson-designed public golf course. Community amenities include beautiful walking trails throughout, multiple play parks, and low HOA fees. In addition, the golf clubhouse offers a pro shop and convenient restaurant, Johnny’s Supper Club. Optional yearly or "Member for a Day" golf memberships are available to residents.

“Residents of Bowes Creek Country Club truly enjoy the amenities and natural setting of this stunning master-planned community,” said Isaac Boyd, Toll Brothers Division President in Illinois and Michigan. “We invite buyers to explore our final home sites, representing the last chance to build a new home in this popular community.”

Bowes Creek Country Club residents enjoy an incredible location just off the Randall Road corridor, minutes from shopping, dining, and entertainment. The location also provides for an easy commute to the airport and downtown Chicago, with major expressways and the Metra Station within 15 minutes of the community.

For more information, visit TollBrothers.com/Illinois or call 866-327-8174.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2881806-b69b-4208-9ea7-5353966b8209

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/503cb46f-8c97-4d7f-9099-a6f8314465af

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)