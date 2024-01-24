InventHelp Inventor Develops New Personal Care Device (ASP-281)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “I wanted to create a simple accessory to scratch or massage the back as well as apply lotions or medicinal rubs,” said an inventor, from Midland, Texas, “so I invented the BACK STRAP. My design eliminates the need to stretch, strain or ask for help.”

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient method of applying moisturizing lotions or aloe as well as scratching or massaging areas of the back or body. In doing so, it eliminates the need to ask for assistance. As a result, it increases comfort and independence. The invention features a durable and versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-ASP-281, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.