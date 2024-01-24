Introducing "Soul Sync: The Alchemy of Life and Love" - A Brand New Podcast by Debra Stangl

The Alchemy of Life and Love

Best-Selling Author and Founder of Sedona Soul Adventures, Debra Stangl, is thrilled to announce the launch of her eagerly anticipated podcast, "Soul Sync."

Renowned Best-Selling Author, former Divorce Attorney, and Founder of Sedona Soul Adventures, Debra Stangl, is thrilled to announce the launch of her eagerly anticipated podcast, "Soul Sync: The Alchemy of Life and Love." This captivating podcast provides a transformative journey that explores the profound connections between life and love and officially launched in January 2024.

officially launched in January 2024.

"Soul Sync" is not just another podcast; it's a pathway to discovering the magic within and achieving a harmonious balance between life's elements. Hosted by Debra Stangl, a seasoned expert with over 20 years of experience in transformational healing and soul adventures, the show will provide listeners with invaluable insights, personal anecdotes, and wisdom gained through decades of experience.

Listeners can look forward to a diverse range of episodes that cover topics such as personal growth, spirituality, love, relationships, and living a life filled with purpose and meaning. With each episode, Debra will delve into the intricacies of soul synchronization –including processes for what she (affectionately) calls, “clearing the gunk” and living a life of purpose and connection.

The podcast will be easily accessible to a wide audience, with episodes available on popular platforms including YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all your favorite podcasting platforms. This accessibility ensures that Debra's transformative message can reach and inspire individuals across the globe.

To learn more about Debra Stangl and her incredible journey, visit her website at https://sedonasouladventures.com/about-us/. Her website is a treasure trove of information, offering in-depth insights into her background, expertise, and the inspiration behind "Soul Sync."

Don't miss out on the chance to embark on a life-changing adventure with Debra Stangl as your guide. Tune in to "Soul Sync: The Alchemy of Life and Love" in January 2024 and be prepared to transform your life and discover the magic within.

About Debra Stangl:

Debra Stangl is a Best-Selling Author, former Divorce Attorney, and the Founder of Sedona Soul Adventures. With a wealth of knowledge in transformational healing and soul exploration, Debra is dedicated to helping individuals find balance, purpose, and love in their lives.

About Sedona Soul Adventures:

Sedona Soul Adventures was founded by Debra Stangl in 2002, providing life-changing Retreat Intensives for individuals and couples in beautiful Sedona, Arizona. Each Retreat Intensive is custom designed for each individual and couple consisting of private, one-on-one or two-on-one (for Couples) sessions utilizing over 60 of the Master Practitioners of Sedona. Recognized as “Best of Sedona” Retreats (2020-2023), “Best Marriage Retreats in the US” (2015-2023) and named to the Inc 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the US in 2023.

