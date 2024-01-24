Zero-touch Provisioning Industry

Rising number of connected consumer devices, IoT & industrial machines deployed across commercial, industrial & infrastructure spaces accelerating ZTP market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, The Zero-Touch Provisioning Market Reach USD 9.5 Billion by 2032 | Top Players Such as - Juniper, Riverbed & Arista Networks. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

The global zero-touch provisioning market size was valued at USD 3 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 9.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Increasing adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is a key driver for the growth of zero-touch provisioning market. Industrial IoT involves connecting machines, sensors, and devices to the internet to collect and analyze data, improving operational efficiency and reducing costs. Industrial IoT devices often have specific configurations and requirements, which can be difficult to manage manually. Zero-touch provisioning helps to ensure that all devices are provisioned with the correct configuration and settings, reducing the risk of configuration errors and improving the overall efficiency of the network.

The zero-touch provisioning market is segmented on the basis of component, device type, complexity, enterprise size, deployment model, industry vertical, and region. By component, the market is segmented into platforms and services. By device type, it is categorized into routers, switches, access points, firewalls, IoT devices and others. By complexity, the market is segmented into multi-vendor environment, complex network architecture and dynamic network environment. By enterprise size, it is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises. By deployment mode, the market is bifurcated into on-premises and cloud. On the basis of industry vertical, it is segmented into IT and telecom, BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, retail and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

By device type, the switches segment captured the largest share of nearly one-third of the global zero-touch provisioning market revenue and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. However, the IoT devices segment would display the fastest CAGR of 18.6% from 2023 to 2032. The routers, access points, firewalls, and other segments are also studied in the report.

By network complexity, the complex network architecture segment held the major share in 2022, contributing to more than half of the global zero-touch provisioning market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2032. However, the dynamic network environment segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 17.2% from 2023 to 2032. The multi-vendor environment segment is also analyzed in the report.

By component, the platforms segment held the largest share in 2022, garnering nearly three-fourths of the global zero-touch provisioning market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2032. The services segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.

By region, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2022, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global zero-touch provisioning market revenue. However, the market in LAMEA is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 18.1% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces studied in the report include North America, and Europe.

The key players of the global zero-touch provisioning market analyzed in the research include ZPE Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Arista Networks, Inc., Nokia, Extreme Networks, Google LLC, Red Hat, Inc., Riverbed Technology, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Juniper Networks, Inc.

COVID-19 Scenario:

● The pandemic accelerated the adoption of zero-touch provisioning solutions as businesses started recognizing the benefits of automation and digital transformation. Scalability, flexibility, and affordability are the key factors that make zero-touch provisioning solutions attractive to businesses.

● Also, due to the shift toward remote work, zero-touch provisioning tools became essential for protecting remote devices and networks. In a nutshell, the pandemic increased the demand for user-friendly zero-touch provisioning solutions. Companies were looking for solutions that are easy to deploy and manage and do not require highly specialized technical knowledge.

