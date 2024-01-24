Directional Aviation’s Kenn Ricci Presents HEICO CEO Larry Mendelson with Kenn Ricci Lifetime Living Legends of Aviation Entrepreneur Award

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenn Ricci, Founder and Principal of Directional Aviation Capital and Chairman of Flexjet, Inc., presented Laurens “Larry” Mendelson, CEO of leading publicly-traded aviation and aerospace parts, components and technology manufacturer HEICO Corp. (NYSE: HEI), with the Living Legends of Aviation Kenn Ricci Lifetime Aviation Entrepreneur Award at the 21st annual awards ceremony held in Beverly Hills, California.

The annual event serves as one of the largest fundraisers for the Kiddie Hawk Air Academy, a nonprofit dedicated to inspiring future aviation enthusiasts. John Travolta served as the host of this year’s event, which also honored Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, who was inducted as a member of the Living Legends.

Mendelson, 85, joins a prestigious list of past Kenn Ricci Lifetime Aviation Entrepreneur Award winners including Solairus founder and CEO Dan Drohan; Avfuel Corporation Managing Partner Craig R. Sincock; Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos; Bigelow Aerospace Founder Robert Bigelow; and the late Dr. S. Harry Robertson III, founder of Robertson Aviation.

Mendelson, together with his sons Eric and Victor, acquired a controlling stake in HEICO in 1990. HEICO grew under Mendelson’s leadership to become a multinational powerhouse employing 9,600 people in 15 countries with a market capitalization of approximately $21 billion.

“Larry’s visionary leadership has left an indelible mark on me and other entrepreneurs worldwide,” said Ricci, a member of the Legends and himself a recipient of the award which now bears his name. “What Larry and his sons have accomplished in building this amazing family-oriented company and a prominent player in our industry is perhaps one of the best flight paths for any in this business to follow.”

In addition to his groundbreaking career, Mendelson and his wife of over 60 years, Arlene, have focused on family, they have been very civically and philanthropically active as members and significant donors to numerous organizations in South Florida.

The Kenn Ricci Lifetime Aviation Entrepreneur Award deepens the ongoing connections between Flexjet and the Living Legends. In 2023, the Living Legends recognized Flexjet CEO Mike Silvestro, the fractional jet industry’s longest-tenured CEO, with its highest honor, the Lifetime Aviation Industry Award. “This annual recognition reflects Flexjet's commitment to advancing achievements in the aerospace industry, a testament to our proud and enduring relationship with the Living Legends,” said Ricci.

Founded in 2003, the Living Legends of Aviation includes pioneers, achievers and other people of accomplishment in the field such as astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Jim Lovell and pilot Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, and it convenes annually to recognize those who have achieved great things in aviation and to welcome new additions to its ranks.



About Flexjet

