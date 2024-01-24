InventHelp Inventor Develops New Hydration Vest (ALU-100)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “I wanted to create an innovative and hands-free way to carry and drink water,” said an inventor, from Macon, Ga., “so I invented the WATER VEST. My design ensures that water is kept in a convenient and readily accessible location to help keep the user hydrated.”



The invention provides an improved vest for drinking water. In doing so, it helps keep the wearer hydrated. As a result, it eliminates the need to hold a traditional water bottle and it could help reduce the problems associated with dehydration. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for individuals who engage in sports or outdoor activities, individuals interested in drinking more water or losing weight, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-ALU-100, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.