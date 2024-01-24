South Carolina Department of Agriculture

Hugh E. Weathers, Commissioner

Media Contacts: Eva Moore, SCDA Communications Director, 803-734-2196, emoore@scda.sc.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – January 24, 2024

Nova Molecular Technologies Expanding Operations in Sumter County

$23.75 Million Investment Will Create 20 New Jobs



COLUMBIA – Nova Molecular Technologies (Nova), a high-purity solvents manufacturer, today announced it is expanding its operations in Sumter County. The company’s $23.75 million investment will create 20 new jobs.

Founded in Texas in 1991, Nova is a leader in high-value solvent recovery technology. The company’s Recover and Return model launched in 2017 and helps customers reduce their environmental impact by recovering chemicals that would otherwise be sent to waste disposal. Nova also manufactures and markets chemicals that are used in the biopharma, analytical and agricultural markets.

Since establishing its South Carolina operations in 2014, Nova has expanded to four Sumter County locations, including two production facilities. The company later sold its Texas facility to concentrate manufacturing operations solely in South Carolina. Nova’s latest expansion will add additional square footage to its existing facility located at 1123 Race Track Road, which will enable further development of the processes and technologies needed to meet growing customer needs.

The expansion is expected to be complete by 2028. Individuals interested in joining the Nova team should visit the company’s careers page.

QUOTES

“Nova Molecular Technologies is constantly seeking innovative solutions and technologies that align with our unwavering sustainability-first mindset and our mission to deliver exceptional value for our customers. We are grateful for the partnership with Sumter Economic Development and support from our local and state government partners as it allows us to move into our next phase of expansion in Sumter that supports our long-term growth objectives. It also ignites opportunity to boost our employee base and benefit Sumter and the State of South Carolina.” —Nova Molecular Technologies CEO Chris Adams

“Congratulations to Nova Molecular Technologies on yet another expansion of its South Carolina operations. This $23.75 million investment is a tremendous win for Sumter County and the state as a whole.” —Gov. Henry McMaster

“Nova Molecular Technologies is creating high-tech, highly skilled jobs while working to support the agribusiness industry here and across the globe. We celebrate their success as they announce this latest expansion.” —South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers

###