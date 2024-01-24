Cybersecurity Training Leader CybeReady Offers Practical Guide to Protect Data Privacy
Company Highlights Data Privacy Week with New CISO Training ToolkitSANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CybeReady, a global leader in security awareness training, today unveiled its Data Privacy CISO Toolkit to highlight Data Privacy Week. This training toolkit for CISOs incorporates current data privacy trends, is free to download from the CybeReady website and aims to bolster data privacy training initiatives.
Started in the United States and Canada in January 2008 by the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA) to underline the criticality of data privacy, Data Privacy Week takes place this year from Jan 22-Jan 26. It extends the European Data Protection Day, commemorating the 1981 signing of Convention 108, a pivotal international treaty on privacy and data protection.
The Data Privacy Toolkit, reflecting the evolving landscape of data privacy, includes guidelines and recommendations to safeguard sensitive information, crucial for protecting sensitive information from malicious actors. Included is information that encompasses financial, healthcare, and other personally identifiable data, vital to consumer and business protection. The Toolkit's guidance is more pertinent than ever, given the increasing sophistication of cyber threats and the evolving regulatory landscape.
Included in the Corporate Data Privacy Training Toolkit are:
- Guidance on Data Collection Protocols – Advice for corporate employees on collecting personal data, focusing on emerging privacy regulations and ethical considerations in analytics, operations, or marketing.
- Advanced Data Organization Techniques – Recommendations for secure, compliant storage and handling of information, incorporating the latest standards and best practices.
- Secure Information Sharing and Storage Procedures – Guidelines on sharing and storing data, reflecting recent technological advancements and legal requirements, emphasizing duration and methods of data archiving.
- Steps for Proper Data Handling – Best practices for retaining, archiving, and information management during and after use.
CybeReady offers employees two CISO Training Toolkits for data privacy: “Protecting Corporate Information” and “Safeguarding Personal Information.” Additionally, six graphically pleasing posters containing data privacy tips are available for projecting on public screens throughout the organization, in conference rooms, etc.
Emphasizing the significance of employee training in data privacy, CybeReady recognizes that awareness and understanding at all organizational levels remain vital in preventing breaches and maintaining a reputable, compliant business environment. The Toolkits aid in aligning with global regulations like the GDPR and CCPA, furthering legal compliance and corporate integrity.
“Safeguarding customer and partner data is not just a corporate responsibility but a legal mandate,” noted Eitan Fogel, CEO of CybeReady. “When it comes to sensitive data, security leaders and their employees must maintain vigilance and have the support of cutting-edge knowledge and tools. Taking these extra steps helps ensure responsible data management and reinforces a culture of security.”
Download the CybeReady Data Privacy CISO Toolkit today at https://cybeready.com/data-privacy-learning-kit
Tweet This: @CybeReady Highlights Data Privacy Week with Data Privacy Training Toolkit for CISOs #Cybersecurity #DataPrivacy2024 https://cybeready.com/data-privacy-learning-kit
Resources:
- Request a no-obligation CybeReady demonstration at:
https://cybeready.com/request-a-demo
- CybeReady Case Studies - https://cybeready.com/resource-center/case-studies
- CybeReady White Papers - https://cybeready.com/resource-center/white-papers
About CybeReady
CybeReady offers the world’s most effective security training solution that evolves organizations from security awareness to cyber readiness with no IT effort. CybeReady’s solution engages more employees, more effectively, frequently, and easily. Infused with training expertise and powered by machine learning, CybeReady’s adaptive, easy-to-digest security training content program guarantees to reduce your high-risk employee group by 80%. CybeReady’s solution has been deployed by hundreds of enterprises worldwide, including Kion Group, Skoda Auto, NatWest, SodaStream, ING, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Avid Technology, and others, CybeReady is fully managed, making it the security awareness training solution with the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) available today. Founded in 2015, CybeReady is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in Silicon Valley and Germany. For more information, please visit www.cybeready.com.
- END -
Joe Austin
Public Relations
+ +1 818-332-6166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn