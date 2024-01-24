Governor Ivey Announces Special Election Dates for House District 27

MONTGOMERY — Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday signed a proclamation to set special election dates for Alabama House District 27. This seat was previously held by Wes Kitchens, who won the Alabama Senate District 9 seat on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

Governor Ivey set the special primary election for Tuesday, April 2, 2024; the special primary runoff, if necessary, for Tuesday, April 30, 2024; and the special general election for Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

“I commend Sen. Wes Kitchens for his exemplary service in the House, and as he ascends to the Senate, I am calling for a special election to fill the vacancy. It is essential we ensure District 27 continues to have strong representation,” said Governor Ivey. “I urge everyone in this district to make their voice heard by voting in the upcoming special election. Alabamians deserve to be rightfully represented in the Alabama Legislature.”

The deadline for qualifying with major political parties will be Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. The deadline for all independent candidates and/or minor parties is Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at 5:00 p.m.

House District 27 includes Arab, Guntersville, Union Grove and Grant.

Proclamation

Writ of Election

###