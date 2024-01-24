TVO Launches Free Learning Resources to Promote International Day of Education

Online Hub Shares Collection of Content for Learning about Peace

Toronto, Ontario, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TVO Media Education Group (TVO) is celebrating International Day of Education (January 24) and this year’s United Nations’ theme of “Learning for Lasting Peace” by launching an online hub of curated learning resources, documentary programming, current affairs, videos and family-friendly content.

“We stand firm in our belief that education is a human right, a universal good and a public responsibility,” says Jeffrey L. Orridge, CEO of TVO. “With the support of the Ontario Ministry of Education, we are proud to create and make accessible a broad range of transformative curriculum and programming for learners at all stages of life, critical building blocks to support Ontarians to become agents of peace in their communities.

As a social impact organization, TVO knows that equitable access to educational and informative content is key for the development of peaceful communities and future success for all Ontarians. A recent TVO survey of parents, caregivers, and educators echoes this position, with resounding support for Ontario students to learn how we can create and sustain peaceful communities and the critical role education plays in this process.

TVO’s International Day of Education learning hub brings together TVO Learn resources including developing respect for others, celebrating diversity, understanding communities in Canada, and using our voices for change that can be used by educators in the classroom. Visitors will also find segments from The Agenda with Steve Paikin, TVO Today Docs programming and TVOkids content that provide other ways to explore this year’s International Day of Education theme.

