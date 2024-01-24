vFunction Announces Multiple Award Recognitions for Its Architectural Observability Platform

vFunction is featured on CRN’s Coolest Cloud Software Companies list and is a finalist for the DevOps Excellence Awards and DevOps Dozen

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vFunction , the first AI-driven Architectural Observability (AO) Platform designed to help software architects manage technical debt and increase engineering velocity, announced today that it has been included as one of CRN’s 2024 Coolest Cloud Software Companies , along with other leading B2B SaaS companies. In addition, vFunction is a Product of the Year finalist in the DevOps Excellence Awards and a Best Observability Solution finalist in the DevOps Dozen .



All three awards highlight vFunction’s AO Platform, which is used by software architects to continuously modernize applications, manage architectural technical debt, and increase engineering velocity — all critical to the success of high-performing software development organizations and digital transformation initiatives.

Launched in 2023, vFunction AO is the first solution designed to help software architects and engineering teams identify critical application architectural events throughout the software development lifecycle and generate a list of prescriptive modernization “to-do” tasks to fix related issues.

“To modernize your software you first need to understand it, and vFunction’s AO Platform continuously observes and analyzes the application architecture,” said vFunction CEO Moti Rafalin. “AO enables teams to find, fix, and manage architectural technical debt thereby improving modularity, scalability, and engineering velocity.”

