Adam Beam named CEO of ImagineCare

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImagineCare, a joint venture between Spark Pediatrics and CareSource, announced the appointment of Adam Beam as CEO. In this role, Beam will oversee member growth, provider strategies and health plan performance. Spark Pediatrics and CareSource mutually agreed on this appointment.

"Collaborating with Adam has been an exceptional experience,” said Jeff Soffen, CEO of Spark Pediatrics and chair of the ImagineCare board. “His dedication and focus on improving the health of Floridians has been truly commendable. It's a pleasure to work alongside someone so dedicated to making a positive impact, and we look forward to achieving even greater outcomes together."

"We are pleased to announce the appointment of Adam Beam to lead ImagineCare,” said Scott Markovich, executive vice president of markets and products for CareSource, and ImagineCare board member. “He has skillfully navigated the opportunity to position ImagineCare in Florida, and his leadership ensures the best of Spark Pediatrics and CareSource comes together to improve access to quality health care for children and older adults in the state.”

Beam is a military veteran, who was stationed in Florida, and is a seasoned managed care executive with over 18 years of experience in both the public and private sectors. Most recently, he served as the vice president of regional business development for CareSource. He was responsible for leading innovative strategies to extend the organization's mission. Beam's expertise spans various business development, strategy and leadership roles at health care organizations, including at One Call, Lucina Health Inc. and Humana Inc.

"As a Jacksonville-area resident, I am honored to lead ImagineCare,” said Beam. “I’m committed to enhancing the health and well-being of my state. Together, we will work towards fostering a healthier community and making a positive impact on the lives of those we serve.”

ImagineCare intends to offer Florida Medicaid managed care recipients comprehensive health coverage and access to high-quality providers while delivering compassion and care.

About ImagineCare

ImagineCare is a joint venture between Spark Pediatrics and CareSource combining both organization's mission-driven approaches for a lasting difference in the health of enrollees and communities in Florida. Supported by CareSource’s 30+ years of managed health plan experience and Spark Pediatric’s12 years of Florida experience providing in-home health care services and clinic-based therapies, ImagineCare intends to offer Florida Medicaid managed care recipients comprehensive health coverage and provide access to high-quality providers while delivering compassion and care.

About Spark Pediatrics

Spark Pediatrics is the best-in-class provider of care for children with medical complexities. Spark is the country’s largest provider of Prescribed Pediatric Extended Care (“PPEC”) centers, also known as Medical Daycare, an innovative community-based care center that provides a team-based, quality-driven, and empathetic environment for children with medical complexities to receive critical skilled nursing while promoting interpersonal socialization. Each clinic is staffed with pediatric-specialized nurses and complex care therapists supporting Physical, Speech and Occupational Therapy, as well as Applied Behavioral Analysis. Spark Pediatrics currently operates as the largest PPEC operator in Florida and Texas and serves as a strategic partner to hospital systems, health plans, pediatricians, specialists, and community organizations to deliver the best outcomes for children with medical complexities and their families. In specific locations, Spark Pediatrics also serves complex pediatric and geriatric populations in the home, resulting in a comprehensive delivery model for all populations. Spark is backed by Altitude Capital and Town Hall Ventures, both of whom specialize in funding the next generation of innovation for underserved populations.

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit, nationally recognized managed care organization with over 2.3 million enrollees. Since its founding in 1989, CareSource administers one of the largest Medicaid managed care plans in the U.S. The organization offers health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace and Medicare products. As a mission-driven organization, CareSource is transforming health care with innovative programs that address the social determinants of health, health equity, prevention and access to care.

CareSource Florida Co. was formed to offer programs and products in the state of Florida.

