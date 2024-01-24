CryptoSafe Secures $20 Million in Updated Funding Round, Valuation Hits $95 Million

Leading blockchain project poised for accelerated growth and innovation

London, England, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CryptoSafe Ltd., a trailblazing blockchain project focused on enhancing capital efficiency in the cryptocurrency market, has successfully closed its latest funding round, securing $20 million at a valuation of $95 million. The funding round, completed on 01/01/2024, signifies a significant milestone for the company as it positions itself for further growth, innovation, and market expansion.

Several prominent investment funds played a pivotal role in supporting CryptoSafe's latest funding round. While specific details about the participating funds remain confidential, their involvement underscores the confidence that well-established investors have in CryptoSafe's vision, strategy, and potential for future success.

The infusion of $20 million will be strategically allocated to various areas that align with CryptoSafe's ambitious plans for growth and innovation. The key areas of focus include:

1. Research and Development:

A substantial portion of the funds will be directed toward enhancing CryptoSafe's technological infrastructure and capabilities. This includes investments in cutting-edge technologies, cybersecurity measures, and software improvements to ensure the platform remains at the forefront of the industry.

2. Market Expansion:

CryptoSafe aims to leverage the newly acquired funds to expand its market presence both domestically and internationally. The company will focus on increasing its user base, strengthening partnerships, and exploring new business opportunities.

3. Talent Acquisition:

To support its expansion plans and maintain a competitive edge, CryptoSafe will invest in recruiting top-tier talent across various departments. This includes hiring experienced professionals in technology, cybersecurity, marketing, and customer support.

4. Enhanced Customer Experience:

The funds will be channeled into improving the overall customer experience. This encompasses refining user interfaces, implementing customer feedback systems, and ensuring that CryptoSafe remains user-friendly and customer-centric.

5. Compliance and Security Measures:

In response to the ever-evolving landscape of regulatory requirements and cybersecurity threats, CryptoSafe will use a portion of the funds to bolster compliance measures and fortify its security protocols. This ensures that the platform remains robust, secure, and in compliance with industry standards.

The success of this funding round is a testament to CryptoSafe's commitment to creating a comprehensive ecosystem that empowers users to increase profitability in the cryptocurrency market. The project, led by former Goldman Sachs manager Borhes Antonio Feitoza, has gained significant traction since its inception.

In a private investment round, the project secured $2 million, achieving a valuation of $15 million during the original funding round as announced on September 8 2022 . The funding was backed by notable venture capital firms including VentureX Capital, NexTech Ventures, and Blockchain Innovations Fund, underscoring their confidence in CryptoSafe's potential.

A significant portion of the original funds were allocated to the development of ecosystem products, such as the CryptoSafe App and CSvision analytical platform. These tools are crucial in providing users with the necessary resources to navigate the cryptocurrency market efficiently.

The CryptoSafe App, a user-friendly mobile application, provides real-time market data, portfolio management, and secure trade execution. On the other hand, the CSvision Analytical Platform offers advanced charting, algorithmic analysis, risk management tools, and customizable dashboards for in-depth market analysis.



Both tools underscore CryptoSafe's commitment to enhancing capital efficiency and providing users with the means to navigate the cryptocurrency market successfully.

CryptoSafe continues to build on its achievements, with a team of 14 specialists, including mathematicians, programmers, and data analysts. The project's focus on developing high-frequency trading algorithms leveraging artificial intelligence has contributed to an average monthly return of 32.81% of capital turnover over the last three months.

CryptoSafe looks forward to using the new funds to drive further innovation, expand its market presence, and solidify its position as a leader in the cryptocurrency space.

About the Founder

Borhes Antonio Feitoza, with over a decade of experience at Goldman Sachs, including a role as a leading equity trader in high-risk trading, remains a pivotal figure within the CryptoSafe project. Equipped with an economic education from Munich University and a master's degree from Princeton University in market administration and management, Feitoza brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to CryptoSafe's leadership.

About CryptoSafe Ltd

CryptoSafe Ltd. is a blockchain project focused on enhancing capital efficiency in the cryptocurrency market. Led by Borhes Antonio Feitoza, the project aims to create a unique financial infrastructure that enables users to exponentially increase profitability on each trade. For more information, visit www.cryptosafe.ai



For press inquiries, please contact:

CryptoSafe Ltd.

Email: contact-us@cryptosafe.ai





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



Sultan Elifkhanov +44 7537 135 162 contact-us at cryptosafe.ai