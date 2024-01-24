Dumas Mining, a STRACON Group Company, Awarded a Five-Year Contract for Underground Development and Production Activities at SilverCrest Metals’ Las Chispas Mine in Mexico

Contract Builds Upon Dumas’ Established Presence in the Mexican Mining Industry

TORONTO and LIMA, Peru, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRACON Group (“STRACON” or “the Group”), a leading provider of state-of-the-art underground and surface mining services to the Americas, today announced that its subsidiary, Dumas Contracting Ltd. (“Dumas”), has been awarded a five year service contract covering all underground development and production activities at SilverCrest Metals Inc. (“SilverCrest”) Las Chispas Mine (“Las Chispas”) in Sonora, Mexico.



“I want to thank SilverCrest for the opportunity to showcase Dumas’ operational expertise and decades of experience in underground mining, including in Mexico" said Steve Dixon, CEO of STRACON Group. "We are absolutely invested in the success of SilverCrest, and as their strategic partner, are committed to delivering services that enhance the predictability and performance of operations at Las Chispas. We will actively collaborate with SilverCrest to bring best practices and innovative solutions to further develop the Las Chispas Mine in an efficient, safe, and sustainable manner.”

The Las Chispas Mine is an underground silver and gold mining operation wholly owned by SilverCrest through its Mexican subsidiary, Compañía Minera La Llamarada.

Dumas has been contracted to provide a wide range of services including all of the underground development and production mining. Dumas, a STRACON Group company, is a leading, full-service mining contractor that specializes in underground mine construction, lateral and vertical mine development, shaft sinking, production mining, and engineering.

About STRACON Group

STRACON Group delivers innovative solutions and technologies to mining companies operating in North, Central, and South America. The Company serves as a bridge between its mining clients and local communities to support the responsible production of minerals that are critical to the global supply chain and energy transition. With its extensive portfolio of specialty solutions for underground and open pit mines, STRACON Group can enhance the value and sustainability of any mine. Founded 30 years ago, STRACON Group’s services have grown to encompass every stage of a mine’s lifecycle from prefeasibility, planning and design, workforce training, asset management, equipment rental, infrastructure development, mine construction, process plant installation, operations, and finally remediation and restoration at the conclusion of a mine’s life. STRACON Group's commitment to innovative solutions, service excellence and customer satisfaction will continue to drive its success in the mining industry and delivery of significant economic and social benefits to local communities.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Lima, Peru and Santiago, Chile, STRACON Group’s operating companies include STRACON, Dumas, STRACON Technologies, AMECO South America and STRACON Engineering. STRACON Group is majority owned by Ashmore Group plc (LSE: ASHM).

