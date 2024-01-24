OrphAI Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Jay Fine to Board of Directors

Seasoned leader in drug discovery and development

GUILFORD, Conn., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrphAI Therapeutics Inc. (“OrphAI”) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for rare diseases, announced today the appointment of Jay S. Fine, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.



Dr. Fine has a strong track record of drug discovery and development leadership in respiratory diseases, oncology, immunology and fibrotic disease indications. His leadership has contributed to the progression of over 30 new molecular entities into clinical development, leading to the commercial launch of multiple products including Skyrizi™ for Plaque Psoriasis, Psoriatic Arthritis and Crohn’s Disease and Spevigo™ for Generalized Pustular Psoriasis. He has chaired various governance and steering committees at several global pharmaceutical companies.

Dr. Fine currently serves as President of Research and Development at EvolveImmune Therapeutics, a development-stage company focused on advancing differentiated immunotherapeutic approaches for the treatment of cancer. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President and Global Therapeutic Area Head for Immunology and Respiratory Diseases Research at Boehringer Ingelheim and as the Discovery Research Site Head at their Ridgefield, CT location. Dr. Fine also served as Head of Translational Biology at Roche Pharmaceuticals, was a Director in the Inflammation department at Schering-Plough and worked in the Biologic Response Modifiers Program at the National Cancer Institute. He holds a B.S. degree from Cornell University and a Ph.D. from the University of Rochester School of Medicine. Dr. Fine has authored over 75 scientific publications and patents and has been the recipient of numerous honors and awards during his career.

“Jay Fine represents an extraordinary resource both for the Board as well as for the OrphAI management team, given his years of experience and success in the operational leadership of drug discovery and development. I am personally excited to work with him in this capacity,” said Dr. Brigette Roberts, CEO and Director of OrphAI.

“I am very pleased to join the OrphAI Therapeutics’ Board of Directors,” said Dr. Fine. “The company has established an exciting product pipeline which holds tremendous potential to meaningfully improve the lives of patients with rare diseases. I look forward to working closely with the OrphAI team and its board to accelerate the progress of its promising pipeline.”

“We are excited to welcome Jay Fine to our Board of Directors,” said David Scheer, Chairman of the Board of Directors at OrphAI. “Jay’s extensive leadership experience and drug development insights will be especially valuable to OrphAI and our Board as we collectively embark on this next stage of the company’s growth.”

About OrphAI Therapeutics

OrphAI Therapeutics’ mission is to transform the lives of patients with rare diseases. The company is currently developing three investigational therapies across multiple orphan indications: AIT-101, a first-in-class PIKfyve inhibitor, which recently completed a Phase 2a clinical trial in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); LAM-001, a proprietary inhaled form of rapamycin, currently in Phase 2 for bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome (BOS) and pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH); and AIT-102, a proprietary analogue of mithramycin, in preclinical development for the treatment of SWI/SNF mutated or dysregulated tumors. To learn more, please visit: OrphAI-Therapeutics.com

MEDIA CONTACT: info@orphai-therapeutics.com