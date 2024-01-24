InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Heater Core Bypass for Vehicles (AJD-187)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “I’m a mobile mechanic and I see heater bypasses of engines break all the time,” said an inventor, from Lawrenceville, Ga., “so I invented the COPPER COOLANT BYPASS. My highly-reliable design helps avoid unexpected coolant leakage and possible engine overheating issues.”



The invention provides a longer-lasting heater core bypass for motor vehicles. In doing so, it reduces the risk of unexpected cracks associated with using a plastic or aluminum heater bypass. As a result, it increases reliability and it provides added protection. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for motorists.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-AJD-187, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.