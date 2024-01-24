Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,621 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,354 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops New Elevated Feet Rest (AJD-181)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “I have gout and needed a more comfortable way to sleep without the pain associated with my foot touching the mattress or bedding,” said an inventor, from Stone Mountain, Ga., “so I invented the ELEVATED FEET REST. My design would help to alleviate pressure and pain to the feet for a better night’s sleep.”

The patent-pending invention prevents the user’s foot from touching the bedding or mattress. In doing so, it helps prevent the problem of awaking with tired, sore, and aching feet due to the weight of the sheets and the touching of the mattress. As a result, it increases comfort. The invention features a lightweight and therapeutic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with foot issues, such as gout, broken bones, sores, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-AJD-181, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.


Primary Logo

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops New Elevated Feet Rest (AJD-181)

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more