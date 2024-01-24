Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Technological Breakthroughs Analysis with a CAGR of 7.6% by 2030

The pipeline monitoring systems market has increased demand across the crude & refined oil and petroleum as well as water & waste water industries.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A pipeline is a type of infrastructure that allows liquid to be carried from its source to a refinery and then back to the distribution network. It is a convenient and cost-effective method of transporting liquids.

Waste water, natural gas, crude oil, liquefied gas, petrochemical products, and other liquid or gaseous items are among the move along pipelines. Various materials such as aluminum, plastic, cement, steel, and stainless-steel are used to construct pipeline network.

Various monitoring technologies like Intelligent Video Surveillance Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Programmable Logic Control and Human Machine Interface (HMI), are being adopted widely to overcome oil & gas and petroleum leakage hazards.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2314

The global pipeline monitoring systems market size was valued at $13.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $29.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global pipeline monitoring systems market based on material type, technology, end user, and region.

Based on material type, the metallic segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly 87% of the total share, and is projected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the non-metallic segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end user, the water and wastewater segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share of the global pipeline monitoring systems market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030. The research also analyzes the segments including petroleum and others.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, this region is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Request for Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2314

Leading Players:

Leading players of the global pipeline monitoring systems market analyzed in the research include Orbcomm Inc., PSI AG, Transcanada Company, Honeywell International Inc., Pure Technologies, Siemens AG, Perma Pipe Inc., BAE Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and Pentair PLC.

Key Findings Of The Study

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging pipeline monitoring systems market trends and dynamics.

• In-depth pipeline monitoring systems market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.

• Depending on material type, the metallic pipe segment dominated the pipeline monitoring systems market, in terms of revenue in 2020 and the non-

metallic pipe segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

• By technology, the ultrasonic testing segment has registered highest revenue in 2020.

• By end user, the water and wastewater segment has registered highest revenue in2020.

• Asia-Pacific is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.

• The key players within the pipeline monitoring systems are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand

competitive outlook of the pipeline monitoring systems industry.

Make Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2314