Solar Power Meters Market Hits a CAGR of 9.8% | Comprehensive Analysis by 2030

The solar power meters market owing to increase in need for renewable energy sources and rapid industrialization in developed and developing countries.

A solar power meter is adopted for measuring solar radiation in solar systems. The solar power meter has excellent orientation, a consistent spectrum range, and angular direction allowing precise measurement of solar radiation. As a result, it is widely utilized for measuring solar power radiation, which will aid in the global solar power meters market growth.

The adoption of solar systems helps users in minimizing electricity expenses and increase solar efficiency by timely monitoring and testing solar panels. Increase in investment in renewable energy sources such as solar systems and rise in concerns regarding sustainable energy resulted in increase in demand for solar power meters, thus driving the growth of the global solar power meter market.

The solar power meters market size was valued at $1,575,513.20 thousand in 2020, and is estimated to reach $3,998,869.00 thousand by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Market Dynamics:

Increase in acceptance of solar power meters in industrial, residential, and commercial sectors and various advantages associated with these meters including economical cost, long-term stability, wide spectral range, and automated transmission measurement drive the growth of the global solar power meters market.

However, decrease in the efficiency of collecting data on solar power meters due to changing weather impedes the market growth. On the other hand, rapid industrialization in developed and developing nations and surge in concerns regarding sustainable energy sources create new opportunities in the coming years.

The net meter segment registered the highest revenue in 2020, owing to increase in adoption in commercial and residential sectors to measure solar radiations and energy consumptions. Further, it can be used during installation, monitoring, testing, and placement of solar panels or photovoltaic systems.

Top Players:

Leading players of the global solar power meters market discussed in the research include FLIR Systems, Inc, Meco Instruments Pvt. Ltd, Megger Group Ltd, Amprobe, HT Italia Srl, Canstar Blue Pty Ltd, Fluke Corporation, PCE Deutschland GmbH, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, and Omega Engineering Inc.

