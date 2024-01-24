AutoPacific Study Reveals Consumer Demand for Vehicle Tech Shown at CES 2024
AutoPacific uses its annual Future Attribute Demand Survey to study consumer demand for some of the technologies shown at CES 2024.
We love that many of the technologies included in FADS were showcased at CES because it allows us to see if consumer demand matches automakers’ and suppliers’ feature and technology rollout plans.”LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AutoPacific’s recent trip to CES 2024, perhaps the largest and most significant showcase for breakthrough technologies in the world, shed light on the future for several features included in the market research and consulting firm’s annual Future Attribute Demand Study (FADS). AutoPacific’s annual survey of over 11,700 new vehicle intenders measures demand for 138 vehicle features and technologies, many of which are soon-to-be, or very newly available on select vehicles sold in the U.S. “AutoPacific is a future-oriented market research company and FADS is meant to not only give our clients insight into the demand for current features, but more importantly, insight into how consumers feel about what’s potentially on the horizon,” says AutoPacific Director of Marketing and Consumer Insights Deborah Grieb. “We love that many of the technologies included in FADS were showcased at CES because it allows us to see if consumer demand matches automakers’ and suppliers’ feature and technology rollout plans.” Upcoming features of particular interest due to their presence at CES include pedestrian messaging, the ability to purchase products, services and upgrades within the vehicle from the center infotainment screen, and passenger side infotainment screen.
Pedestrian Messaging
Showcased by multiple automotive suppliers, pedestrian messaging made its debut in AutoPacific’s survey in 2023. While the features displayed at CES are more than pedestrian messages and include anything from safety alerts for surrounding vehicles to charging updates for the driver, AutoPacific’s feature definition focused on displays that could be found on the front, rear or side of the vehicle used for displaying safety messages to pedestrians, such as telling them you are approaching or that they have the right of way. Particularly useful for quiet electric vehicles (EVs), AutoPacific expects this feature to grow in popularity over the coming years. With its overall debut consumer demand at 17%, passenger messaging was particularly interesting to large SUV and crossover intenders (24%), consumers age 30-39 (24%), and intenders of EVs (25%). “While EVs are a logical home for pedestrian messaging due to their quietness and also EV intender interest in outward appearance, having interest from consumers in their 30’s gives the feature more future potential as these consumers continue to grow financially and become more prominent in the new car market,” says Grieb.
The Ability to Purchase Products, Technologies and Vehicle Upgrades from the Vehicle’s Center Infotainment Screen
With infotainment technology like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and increasingly, downloadable apps, many of today’s new cars are already taking advantage of app integration, so why not take things steps further by allowing consumers to use them for more than just in-vehicle activities? From ordering fast-food to having vehicle upgrades performed wirelessly on-demand to paying for fuel without leaving the vehicle (yes, you still have to pump the gas or insert the charging socket yourself), automakers are ensuring vehicle connectivity is a part of the future. Imagine taking a ski road trip and having the ability to purchase heated seats for the drive, or select autonomous driving functions on demand. 18% of all surveyed consumers say they want this feature, up from 10% in 2022. Additionally, demand is highest among EV intenders (29%) and those with children under the age of 18 at home (28%). What specifically do consumers want to do with this ability? 60% says they would want to purchase features for their vehicle, 56% would like to stream video content directly to their center infotainment screen (while the vehicle is in park) and 50% would like to purchase non-automotive goods such as gasoline, parking spots or food.
Passenger Side Infotainment Screen
Full-width infotainment screens that give the passenger their own screen space, allowing them to pull up a new destination map and swipe it to the center screen, play a game, or take a video call were showcased at CES and this feature debuted in AutoPacific’s 2023 survey. Another feature with highest appeal from those intending an EV (29%) or PHEV (25%), AutoPacific sees this becoming commonplace in high-end vehicles in the near future, as well as in many EVs. Consumers who want this feature are also more likely to want rear entertainment screens, sliding rear seats and swiveling second row captain’s chairs, pointing to a family-style vehicle for those with children. “Allowing the passenger their own personal visual space makes sense in the progression of passenger-focused features like power seats, memory seat functionality and dual-zone climate control. $50k+ family-vehicle intenders want an enjoyable experience for both the driver and the passenger and adding infotainment screen functions is another way of making the passenger experience more enjoyable, but also allowing that person to safely aid the driver when needed,” says Grieb.
About AutoPacific
AutoPacific is a future-oriented automotive marketing research and product consulting firm providing clients with industry intelligence and sales forecasting. The firm, founded in 1986, also conducts extensive proprietary and syndicated research and consulting for auto manufacturers, distributors, marketers, and suppliers worldwide, including its highly recognized Future Attribute Demand Study (FADS). The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California with affiliate offices in Michigan, Wisconsin, and the Carolinas. Additional information can be found at http://www.autopacific.com.
