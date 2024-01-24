Newsweek Magazine Names Winnebago Industries as One of America’s Most Responsible Companies for Second Consecutive Year

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, has been named by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024. This is the second consecutive year Winnebago Industries has been recognized for its numerous corporate social responsibility efforts and unwavering commitment to environmental, social, and corporate governance progress.



“Our dedication to helping people ‘Be Great, Outdoors’ runs through our company and is integral to how we bring our culture to life and create extraordinary experiences for our customers every day,” said Winnebago Industries President and CEO, Michael Happe. “Winnebago Industries is honored to again be recognized with this celebrated award by Newsweek and Statista Inc. Our corporate responsibility efforts are a critical part of our sustainable business growth and long-term profitability.”

Recently, Winnebago Industries issued its 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report, its fifth-annual edition, featuring the company’s progress and efforts to build a sustainable and equitable future. Highlights include:



Progressing toward the company’s waste reduction goal, improving to 62 percent diversion from landfills across the enterprise.

from landfills across the enterprise. Initiating a strategic partnership with The Nature Conservancy to promote conservation and protect the outdoors.

Increased board gender and racial diversity to 30% women and 20% directors of color in 2023.



“Winnebago Industries is committed to giving back and supporting the communities where we live, work, and play,” said Stacy Bogart, Winnebago Industries’ general counsel and corporate responsibility lead. “We are passionate about protecting and preserving the environment for future generations to enjoy and want the outdoors to continue being a place to find health, happiness and connection.”

America’s Most Responsible Companies ranking focuses on a holistic view of corporate responsibility that considers all three pillars of ESG: Environment, Social, and Corporate Governance. First more than 2,000 public companies are considered with analysis across 30 KPIs. Then, more than 17,000 US residents complete a public survey to evaluate CSR performance in general and performance across the three subdimensions. In the final step, an overall score is calculated for each company that had been analyzed. Newsweek’s final list recognizes the top 600 most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

