How LHS Remodeling & Design Expands its Home Remodeling Services with Basement Remodeling
How our four step process creates a worry free remodeling projectWESTLAND, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LHS Remodeling & Design, a fully licensed, family owned and operated remodeler with 15 years in business, announces its expansion into basement remodeling.
LHS Remodeling & Design does its luxurious remodeling by using a proven four-step method. “Our four-step process works by crafting your dream space, step-by-step,” said Jeremy Larabell, Owner of LHS Remodeling & Design. “Our very first step is to uncover the needs, wants, and wishes for your dream space. The next step is to create a floor plan and we work with the clients to create a realistic budget for them. The third step is to meet with our interior designers and your Project Manager to set the scheduled remodeling in place.”
According to Jeremy. “On day one of construction, our dedicated project manager will ensure all needed permits and documents are on-site. The project manager will continuously coordinate all phases of construction, keeping you our client, up to date.”
LHS Remodeling & Design serves the Southern Michigan area. We are in Westland, Michigan and proudly serve Canton, Plymouth, Bloomfield, West Bloomfield, Northville, Birmingham, Novi, and the surrounding Southern Michigan areas bringing our top-notch remodeling expertise to homeowners throughout these areas.
To take your next dream space from a thought to a luxurious remodeling to be proud of, call us at 734-270-6960, or visit us at https://larabellhomeservices.com/
