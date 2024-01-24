Equator 1.62 cu.ft. 110V Vented/Ventless Sani Combo Washer Dryer with 15 Programs Including Pet Cycle

4600

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances, a prominent player in the home appliance industry, has launched the Equator 1.62 cu.ft./15 lbs. White Super Combo Washer-Dryer, model 4600. This all-in-one washing and drying solution is designed to cater to the modern needs of efficient and effective laundry management.

The appliance, with its total capacity of 1.62 cubic feet (15 lbs), is engineered to accommodate substantial laundry loads while maintaining a compact footprint, measuring 33.5 x 23.6 x 21.8 inches (HxWxD). Its versatility is evident in its design, which allows for both built-in and freestanding installation options, making it a space-saving solution for various home layouts.

Featuring 15 distinct programs across wash and dry cycles, the Equator 4600 model emphasizes energy efficiency and reduced laundry time. These programs include Prewash, ECO, Sanitize, Allergen, Sensor Dry, and more, catering to a wide range of fabric types and laundry requirements.

The Allergen Cycle is particularly beneficial for individuals with seasonal and environmental allergies, as it effectively removes dust mites, dander, pollen, and dust. The innovative Pet Cycle is designed to remove pet hair from fabrics, making it an essential feature for pet owners.

One of the key attributes of this model is its convertible venting/condensing ventilation system, which adds to its energy-efficient and eco-friendly features.

The appliance is ETL certified, ensuring reliability and safety in its operation. Users also benefit from user-friendly touch buttons, a quick two-minute Winterize cycle, an anti-bacterial drum baffle for maintaining hygiene, an Add-a-Sock option, an end-of-cycle chime for convenience, and a secure child lock for added safety. The Oversuds Control prevents excessive soap and suds, ensuring efficient cleaning without wastage or overflow.

The appliance is priced at $1,359 and is available for purchase directly through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe’s, Wayfair, and with major appliance retailers nationwide

About Equator Appliances

Since its establishment in 1991 in Houston, Texas, USA, Equator Advanced Appliances has been committed to innovating in the realm of household appliances. The company's vision revolves around creating appliances that ease labor, time, and energy in household chores. Their mission is to provide innovative, practical, top-quality appliances that save time, space, and energy, while simplifying chores and improving the quality of life for their customers.