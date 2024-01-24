Wilsonart® Honored with 6 Industry Awards in 2023

Wilsonart is recognized for its innovative, sustainable and stylish engineered surfaces

TEMPLE, Texas, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilsonart, a world-class innovator of next-generation engineered surfaces, solidifies its leadership in the building and remodeling arena by earning six top industry awards in 2023. These prestigious accolades not only commend Wilsonart’s design and engineering innovations but also reinforces the brand as a pivotal player in the engineered surfaces category.



“By earning awards from trusted industry partners, Wilsonart continues to set the standard for excellence within the engineered surfaces category,” said Danielle Mikesell, global vice president of marketing and design at Wilsonart. “These achievements are a testament to our brand’s ability to not only meet, but exceed, the evolving expectations of designers and specifiers alike. With more than 1,000 designs, Wilsonart can deliver your vision to create innovative spaces that meet every functional, aesthetic and budgetary need.”

Awards received by Wilsonart in 2023 centered on design and product innovation, and included the following:

Architecture MasterPrize

The annual Architecture MasterPrize is an international award recognizing design excellence and celebrating creativity and innovation in architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, architectural product design and architectural photography. Traceless™ by Wilsonart® and The LUJO® Collection by Wilsonart® TFL were selected as winners.

Builder and Developer 2023 Building Products Brand Survey

Wilsonart® High Pressure Laminate (HPL) was recognized as a winner in the countertop category in Builder and Developer’s 2023 Building Materials Brand Preference Survey. The annual list is a compilation of the products most preferred by the readers of Builder and Developer and Builder Bytes.

Home Builder Executive Innovation Award

Chosen by Home Builder Executive’s research staff, Wilsonart® THINSCAPE® received an Innovation Award in the Composite Countertops category.

Home Builder Executive Partner of Choice Award

The Wetwall™ Waterproof Wall Panel System received the Home Builder Executive Partner of Choice award for its commitment to enhancing builders’ value proposition and driving home sales.



The Good Design Awards

The LUJO Collection, Wilsonart® Solid Surface and Wetwall were selected as winners of The Good Design Awards, honoring products and industry leaders in design and manufacturing that have chartered new directions for innovation and pushed the envelope for competitive products in the marketplace.

2023 Remodelers’ Choice: 100 Most Requested Products

Using tabulations from Google Analytics’ tallies of website traffic on QualifiedRemodeler.com, the editors of the magazine determined the number of pageviews each product generated over the last year. Based on pageviews, Wetwall was included in the round-up of the 100 most requested products.

“We look forward to continuing to deliver solutions that elevate both residential and commercial spaces’ aesthetics, while standing up to the rigors of everyday life,” added Mikesell. “No matter your taste, space or budget, Wilsonart’s portfolio of offerings has a product to make your space come to life.”

