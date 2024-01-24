Arhaus Unveils Spring 2024 Collection

Exploring the rich narratives found within every corner of the home, ‘A Story Unfolding’ exclusively reveals decades-long tales of artistry, tradition and enduring partnerships rooted in craftsmanship





BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arhaus (NASDAQ: ARHS), a leader in artisan-crafted and responsibly sourced home furnishings, debuts its Spring 2024 Collection, ‘A Story Unfolding.’ Presenting luxurious Italian upholstery introductions and collection expansions, a relaunch of its bedding assortment, and a celebration of materials, time-honored techniques, and artisan roots, ‘A Story Unfolding’ treasures the memories of home while inspiring those to come. The complete Spring 2024 Collection is now available online at Arhaus.com and in more than 90 Arhaus showrooms nationwide.

“Storytelling is at the heart of Arhaus, and there’s no greater moment than the start of a new year to embark on the next chapter,” said John Reed, Arhaus Co-Founder and CEO. “Every curve, corner and texture of our home weaves a story that is uniquely ours, representing our experiences and setting the tone for new chapters ahead. ‘A Story Unfolding’ honors what this sentiment means to us through its pages dedicated to timeless craftsmanship and captivating introductions.”

‘A Story Unfolding’ focuses on the mastery of Arhaus’ global artisan partners, including beautifully crafted upholstered seating collections from Italy. The Gianni Collection debuts in textured Bellano Cashmere on its rounded silhouette, while the crisp lines of the Bianca Collection offer an expertly-tailored seat for Lucino Cashmere to shine. New designs crafted by the brand’s artisan partners in North Carolina are also introduced, including the Davis Three Piece Sectional with stately curves and Arhaus’ renowned comfort, while the casually modern Pavo Sectional is reimagined in a Barbados Cream performance fabric for everyday durability.

The Spring 2024 Collection also showcases an array of seasonally inspired upholstery with accent chair introductions and new looks for existing icons. The bespoke Reyna Accent Chair arrives in a unique matte olive pattern, while the Jagger Seating Collection is revitalized with a blush colored, stain-resistant Crypton® Home Performance Velvet that gorgeously contrasts against its warm mahogany base. New accent seating this season includes the Amelia , Amira , Lorde and Vanna swivel chairs which stand out with timeless, curved architecture and botanically inspired shades that allow any space to bloom with natural beauty.

Arhaus further spotlights the dimensional beauty of natural woods and mixed materiality within ‘A Story Unfolding’ through new introductions, debuting the Cooper Dining Table in solid American walnut made by Amish craftsmen, and the new Saint Germain Collection which provides endless design possibilities by way of exquisite stone tops and natural oak base finishes and shapes for coffee and dining tables. Natural oak materials continue emerging in the new Felton Collection , embodying expert craftsmanship and minimalist appeal across storage, dining, bedroom, desk, and more.

Curated to instill comfort in everyday moments, Arhaus introduces The Bedding Collection by Arhaus this spring as a sophisticated relaunch of its bedding assortment. Designed to layer beautifully with coordinating pieces all handcrafted in Portugal, India and a century-old textile mill in Italy, The Bedding Collection by Arhaus features three bed sheet materials – linen, percale, and sateen – creating a luxurious foundation for bedspread offerings such as Mira Voile and Mihali Matelasse quilts, or Solange Linen and Boucle duvets.

Continuing the recent debut of its editorial series, Storied, within the pages of ‘A Story Unfolding’ Arhaus offers a first look at the series’ second volume, ‘Bellissimo Segreto,’ launching in February. ‘Bellissimo Segreto’ – or, “a beautiful secret” – reveals the untold history, artistry and traditions from Arhaus’ master craftsmen and sculptors in Italy who reinforce the meaning of bespoke, soul-infused beauty with a spotlight on beloved pieces and collections from the country, including the Bottoni Chair Collection , Tuscany Dining Table , Palma Trio , Modena Coffee Table, Ilaria Collection , Fiore Chandelier and Viticcio Lighting Collection . To discover the first volume of Storied, ‘Rooted: A Story Uncommon’ visit Arhaus.com/Rooted.

Additional Arhaus introductions and expanded collections this spring include:

New Arrivals from the Spring 2024 Collection are now available to shop at Arhaus.com and Arhaus showrooms nationwide. For more inspiration and to experience ‘A Story Unfolding’ in full, continue discovering exceptional craftsmanship at Arhaus.com/Catalog . To discover stories of artful living and inspiration, visit Arhaus.com/Unabridged. To find a showroom near you, visit Arhaus.com/Store-Directory.

Founded in 1986, Arhaus is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. Through a differentiated proprietary model that directly designs and sources products from leading manufacturers and artisans around the world, Arhaus offers an exclusive assortment of heirloom quality products that are sustainably sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. With more than 90 showroom and design studio locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary in-home design services, and robust online and ecommerce capabilities, Arhaus is known for innovative design, responsible sourcing, and client-first service. For more information, please visit www.arhaus.com .

