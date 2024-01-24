Submit Release
Middlefield Global Real Asset Fund Distributions

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Global Real Asset Fund (TSX: RA.UN) (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce that distributions for the first quarter of 2024 will be payable to unitholders of Middlefield Global Real Asset Fund as follows:

Record Date Payable Date Distribution Per
Trust Unit
January 31, 2024 February 15, 2024 $0.04167
February 29, 2024 March 15, 2024 $0.04167
March 31, 2024 April 15, 2024 $0.04167

The trust units trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol RA.UN.

The Fund offers a distribution reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) for unitholders which provides unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth. Unitholders can enroll in the DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor.

Middlefield

Founded in 1979, Middlefield is a specialist equity income asset manager headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Our investment team utilizes active management to select high-quality, global companies across a variety of sectors and themes. Our product offerings include proven dividend-focused strategies that span real estate, healthcare, innovation, infrastructure, energy, diversified income and more. We offer these solutions in a variety of product types including ETFs, Mutual Funds, Closed-End Funds, Split-Share Funds and Flow-through LPs.

For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact Nancy Tham in our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.


