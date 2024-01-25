Grass Fed Protein Market to Reach $280.6 Million by 2031, Fueled by Growing Preference for Healthy Protein Sources.

The Global Grass Fed Protein Market is on an upward trajectory, with a valuation of $122.8 million in 2021, projected to surge to $280.6 million by 2031.

Consumers now-a-days have less time to take proper care of their diet, resulting in low protein consumption. Therefore, consumers are increasingly opting for grass fed protein supplements.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATE, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Grass fed Protein Market," The grass fed protein market size was valued at $122.8 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $280.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031.

👉 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16973

Grass fed protein is widely preferred due to its health benefits. In addition, it is widely used in Europe and North America followed by Asia-Pacific. Some of the popularly used grass fed protein products are whey grass fed protein powder, casein grass fed protein powder, 100% grass fed protein shake, and grass fed protein bars.

Grass fed protein market trends includes growing usage of grass fed protein powder in various industries such as food & beverages and pharmaceuticals is exponentially fostering the grass fed protein market demand across the globe. The grass fed protein aids in disease prevention such as such as obesity, heart disease and such factors is paving the way for its increase in use in pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals,hence create huge grass fed protein market opportunity across the globe.. Therefore, the potential uses of grass fed protein is expected to boost its application in different industries, thereby propelling the growth in grass fed protein market forecast period.

The global grass fed protein market is segmented on the basis of product type, flavor, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into powder, shakes & drinks, bars, and others. According to flavor, it is fragmented into chocolate, vanilla, and others. As per distribution channel, it is divided into hypermarket/supermarket, online sales channel, and specialty stores. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Argentina, UAE, and the rest of LAMEA).

By product type, powder segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2021, and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.8%. This is due to popularity of protein powder among gym goers that increased the demand for grass fed protein powder segment.

👉 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A16599

On the basis of flavor, the chocolate segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2021 valued $49,340.6 thousand and is expected to reach $113,029.0 thousand by 2031 at a CAGR of 8.7%. This due to its exquisite taste of chocolate flavor derived from cocoa powder that increases its popularity among consumers, thereby contributing towards grass fed protein market growth.

Based on distribution channel, the grass fed protein market share for hypermarket/supermarket held the largest share in 2021 and is expected to continue the same in 2031. This is owing to easy accessibility of consumers to hypermarket/supermarket coupled with the availability of various categories of similar grass fed protein products under single roof.

As per region, the grass fed protein market size for Europe region was highest in 2021 due to rising preference of the regional population toward healthy products. Government of few countries such as U.S., Germany and France in this region provides subsidiaries to promote grass fed farming. Furthermore, growth in urban population combined with rise in disposable income & living standards, is expected to contribute to overall growth. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to have the most promising growth rate owing to the development in product innovation as well as lucrative product offering with varieties of flavors in the grass fed protein industry.

👉 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/3e1b4cd48a5fde747a8f591a0b865320

The outbreak of the COVID-19 has raised the concern towards health across the globe, hence population around the world are shifting towards healthy product that has created positive impact on the grass fed protein market. On the contrary, the government imposed strict lockdown and ban on travel rules to curb the spread of the virus. The manufacturing facilities were either partially or completely shut down and the grass fed protein industry faced shortages of labor. Moreover, due to the travelling restrictions, the supply chains were disrupted. However, following the ease in lockdown restrictions, the grass fed protein market gained some momentum and the demand is expected to grow rapidly in the upcoming years due to product innovation and huge product offering across the globe.

During grass fed protein market analysis, food & beverage sectors attain wide application of grass fed protein across the globe. Also, the market is being driven by factors such as rapid growth in the food & beverage as well as dairy industries in developing countries, as well as increased awareness of the benefits of grass fed protein. The major players operating in the global grass fed protein market are Garnly Nutrition, MusclePharm, Naked Nutrition, Organic valley, Promix nutrition, NutraBio Labs, Now foods, Fonterra, Arla food ingredients and Kerry.

👉 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16599

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.