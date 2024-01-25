Raiven and BuildOps Partner to Automate Purchasing & Operations for Electrical, HVAC, & Plumbing Commercial Contractors
EINPresswire.com/ -- Raiven, the leading group purchasing program and procurement software platform for contractors, is proud to announce its new partnership with BuildOps, a leading provider of sales, field service, and project management solutions for commercial contractors. This collaboration marks a significant leap forward for both companies in their shared mission to help contractors save time and money as well as gain a competitive advantage.
UNLOCKING EFFICIENCY THROUGH TECHNOLOGY
BuildOps offers commercial contractors an all-in-one, cloud-based management software that drives their sales, service, and projects all from a single platform. “In addition to the cost and operational efficiencies BuildOps provides its customers, Raiven will offer our contractors immediate savings on everything they purchase,” said Glen West, Head of Growth at BuildOps. “It’s a no-brainer for contractors that want to save money.”
Raiven provides commercial contractors with deep discounts on equipment and materials from industry-leading suppliers as well as procurement software that makes buying fast and easy. Raiven aggregates the purchasing volume of all its members and negotiates exclusive pricing and service-level agreements with manufacturers and distributors. With over $1B in buying power, members routinely see savings of 7% to 30%.
EMPOWERING CONTRACTORS TO THRIVE
“Contractors today have significant challenges. They are trying to grow their business profitably but are dealing with the headwinds of rising costs, lingering supply chain issues, and a skilled labor shortage in the field and office,” noted Brett Knox, CEO of Raiven. “Our purpose is to help contractors win more jobs and make more profit on each job by reducing the prices they pay for equipment and materials, so they gain a competitive advantage on their bids and bottom-line.”
“One of the biggest challenges for large contractors with branches in multiple states is improving purchasing compliance and reducing rogue spending,” added Knox. “We overcome this by offering a cloud-based private marketplace that enables contractors and their employees to digitally buy from their own preferred suppliers and ours in one platform, no matter where they’re located.”
“Every project and work order has labor and materials,” said West, “We are excited to jointly offer the industry’s first solution to drive down costs and improve efficiencies for both components.”
ABOUT RAIVEN
Raiven is the leading group purchasing program and procurement software platform for contractors and enterprises, enabling them to digitally transform their procurement process and obtain significant discounts on equipment, materials, and business essentials. Raiven's cloud-based procurement platform helps businesses purchase smarter and more efficiently through patent-pending AI algorithms that find in-stock products at the lowest prices. Learn more at www.raiven.com and on LinkedIn.
ABOUT BUILDOPS
BuildOps is a fast-paced, high-growth technology company committed to serving the unsung heroes of the trades. We’re taking commercial specialty contractors from the world of pen and paper and legacy platforms to world-class cloud-based, data-driven operations. By delivering an end-to-end platform for commercial contractors, we empower owners to build enduring businesses. For more information, visit https://buildops.com.
Jeff Golden
UNLOCKING EFFICIENCY THROUGH TECHNOLOGY
BuildOps offers commercial contractors an all-in-one, cloud-based management software that drives their sales, service, and projects all from a single platform. “In addition to the cost and operational efficiencies BuildOps provides its customers, Raiven will offer our contractors immediate savings on everything they purchase,” said Glen West, Head of Growth at BuildOps. “It’s a no-brainer for contractors that want to save money.”
Raiven provides commercial contractors with deep discounts on equipment and materials from industry-leading suppliers as well as procurement software that makes buying fast and easy. Raiven aggregates the purchasing volume of all its members and negotiates exclusive pricing and service-level agreements with manufacturers and distributors. With over $1B in buying power, members routinely see savings of 7% to 30%.
EMPOWERING CONTRACTORS TO THRIVE
“Contractors today have significant challenges. They are trying to grow their business profitably but are dealing with the headwinds of rising costs, lingering supply chain issues, and a skilled labor shortage in the field and office,” noted Brett Knox, CEO of Raiven. “Our purpose is to help contractors win more jobs and make more profit on each job by reducing the prices they pay for equipment and materials, so they gain a competitive advantage on their bids and bottom-line.”
“One of the biggest challenges for large contractors with branches in multiple states is improving purchasing compliance and reducing rogue spending,” added Knox. “We overcome this by offering a cloud-based private marketplace that enables contractors and their employees to digitally buy from their own preferred suppliers and ours in one platform, no matter where they’re located.”
“Every project and work order has labor and materials,” said West, “We are excited to jointly offer the industry’s first solution to drive down costs and improve efficiencies for both components.”
ABOUT RAIVEN
Raiven is the leading group purchasing program and procurement software platform for contractors and enterprises, enabling them to digitally transform their procurement process and obtain significant discounts on equipment, materials, and business essentials. Raiven's cloud-based procurement platform helps businesses purchase smarter and more efficiently through patent-pending AI algorithms that find in-stock products at the lowest prices. Learn more at www.raiven.com and on LinkedIn.
ABOUT BUILDOPS
BuildOps is a fast-paced, high-growth technology company committed to serving the unsung heroes of the trades. We’re taking commercial specialty contractors from the world of pen and paper and legacy platforms to world-class cloud-based, data-driven operations. By delivering an end-to-end platform for commercial contractors, we empower owners to build enduring businesses. For more information, visit https://buildops.com.
Jeff Golden
Raiven
+1 503-709-0286
jeff.golden@raiven.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram