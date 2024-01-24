Medical Adhesive Tapes Market to Surpass USD 26.86 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Rising Chronic Disorders
Medical Adhesives Market sees robust growth driven by surgical demand and technological advancements, with key players innovating for healthcare needs.
the Medical Adhesives Market is thriving, fueled by increasing demand for surgical procedures and ongoing advancements in adhesive technologies, driving innovation.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising prevalence of chronic disorders, such as diabetic ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and traumatic wounds, is propelling the Medical Adhesive Tapes Market to new heights. The drivers of market growth include the escalating number of surgeries, the increasing incidence of diabetes, and the growing number of ambulatory surgery centers.
The SNS Insider report reveals that the 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐓𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 Size was valued at USD 16.85 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 26.86 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period 2023-2030.
The medical adhesives market is a rapidly growing industry that plays a crucial role in various healthcare applications. These adhesives are specifically designed to bond medical devices, such as bandages, wound dressings, surgical tapes, and electrodes, to the skin or other body tissues.One of the key factors driving the growth of the medical adhesives market is the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries. As more healthcare providers and patients prefer less invasive procedures, there is a growing need for advanced adhesive solutions that can securely hold medical devices in place during these procedures. Medical adhesives offer strong bonding capabilities while being gentle on the skin, making them ideal for use in minimally invasive surgeries.
Market Report Scope:
Medical tapes, also known as surgical tapes, are indispensable pressure-sensitive tapes used in wound treatment. They secure wound dressings, allow air circulation, and find applications in sports injury prevention and medical procedures like I.V. tube and drip securement. Factors driving market growth include the rising incidence of healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs), line of product extensions, innovation, concern for patient safety, and the development of single-use tapes.
The Medical Adhesive Tapes Market, segmented into acrylic, silicone, and rubber types, sees the polymer medical adhesive tapes segment as a key contributor. The segment's growth is attributed to the increasing demand for polymer medical adhesive tapes in stick-to-skin devices within the medical sector.
Market Analysis:
As surgeries increase globally, medical adhesive tapes play a vital role in securing wound dressings and infusion lines, driving demand. The growing global population, especially the elderly, contributes to the market's expansion. Urbanization, rising disposable income, technological advancements, medical tourism, and healthcare-acquired infections also fuel the market. However, the COVID-19 pandemic, volatile raw material prices, and supply chain uncertainties pose challenges to market growth.
Segment Analysis:
By Resin Type, the acrylic segment dominates with a 40% revenue share due to its strong initial tack, low skin sensitivity, and resistance to humidity and heat.
By Backing Material, Paper tapes are projected to lead in backing materials, driven by increased use in healthcare institutions.
By Application, the surgery segment commands a 35% market share, linked to a surge in surgical procedures.
Key Regional Development:
North America leads with a 42% market share, attributed to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, rising public awareness, and increased surgical procedures. Asia Pacific is set to grow, thanks to its large patient population, key player presence, developed healthcare infrastructure, research activities, and adoption of advanced technologies.
Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:
By Technology:
• Water based
• Solvent based
• Solids and Hot melts
• Others
By Natural resin:
• Collagen
• Fibrin
• Others
By Synthetic and Semi-Synthetic resin:
Cyanoacrylate
• Epoxy
• Acrylic
• Polyurethane
• Silicone
• Others
By Application:
• Dental
Medical Adhesives Market Opportunity: Expanding Applications and Technological Advancements :
• The medical adhesives market presents a significant opportunity for growth and innovation in the healthcare industry. With the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, advancements in medical adhesive technologies, and expanding applications across various medical fields, this market is poised for substantial expansion.
• One of the key drivers of this market opportunity is the rising adoption of minimally invasive surgeries. These procedures offer several advantages over traditional open surgeries, including reduced scarring, shorter recovery times, and lower risk of complications. Medical adhesives play a crucial role in enabling these procedures by providing secure bonding between tissues or sealing wounds without the need for sutures or staples. As more healthcare providers embrace minimally invasive techniques, the demand for advanced medical adhesives will continue to rise.
Key Takeaways for Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Study:
• Rising chronic disorders and surgical procedures fuel market growth.
• Acrylic tapes dominate due to superior features.
• North America leads, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure.
Recent Developments:
• In October 2023, Smith+Nephew inaugurated the Smith+Nephew Academy Munich, a center for surgical innovation and training.
• In February 2023, 3M launched 3M™ Medical Tape 4578, a medical adhesive with a 28-day wear time.
• In November 2022, Medtronic launched the Extended infusion set, the first set labeled for up to 7-day wear in the U.S.
Impact of Covid-19 :
• The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on various industries worldwide, and the medical adhesives market is no exception. The outbreak of the virus has led to an increased demand for medical supplies and equipment, including adhesives used in the healthcare sector. However, it has also presented several challenges and changes that have affected the market dynamics.
• One of the primary factors influencing the medical adhesives market during this pandemic is the surge in demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks, gloves, and gowns. Medical adhesives play a crucial role in manufacturing these essential items, ensuring their durability and effectiveness. As healthcare facilities globally faced shortages of PPE due to increased consumption rates, manufacturers had to ramp up production to meet the rising demand. This surge in production consequently drove up the demand for medical adhesives.
