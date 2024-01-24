Surfactants Market to Surpass USD 65.99 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Innovation and Growing End-User Industries
The Surfactants Market, valued at USD 46.05 billion in 2022, is projected to reach USD 65.99 billion by 2030, with a 4.6% CAGR during 2023-2030
The Surfactants Market reflects a dynamic landscape, riding the waves of growth and innovation, poised to reach new heights in the global business surf”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Factors such as the development of end-user industries, changes in lifestyle in developing economies, and easy availability of surfactants drive the growth of the Surfactants Market across the globe.
The 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand from various industries such as personal care, home care, and industrial applications. Surfactants, also known as surface-active agents, are compounds that lower the surface tension between two liquids or between a liquid and a solid. They play a crucial role in enhancing the performance of products by improving wetting, dispersing, emulsifying, foaming, and cleaning properties.
In the personal care industry, surfactants are widely used in products like shampoos, shower gels, and facial cleansers. They help to create rich lather and effectively remove dirt and oil from the skin and hair. With the rising awareness about personal hygiene and grooming among consumers worldwide, the demand for surfactants in this sector is expected to grow exponentially.
Market Report Scope:
Surfactants, chemical compounds with low surface tension, play a vital role in various industries such as home and personal care, textile, and food & beverage. Their versatile applications in cleaning, dispersing, wetting, and emulsifying contribute to their extensive use. The market benefits from continuous developments in these sectors, impacting the growth of the surfactants market positively. The rising demand from the personal care industry, different industries, and end-use industries for cleaning applications are key drivers for market growth. Additionally, the mounting demand for bio-derived and green surfactants further propels the market.
Market Analysis:
The changing lifestyles in emerging countries, coupled with increasing per-capita consumption of household cleaners and detergents, drive the surfactants market. Low prices, easy availability, and a broad range of applications contribute to the significant growth of the surfactants market. The rapid growth of the personal care industry and the usage of surfactants in neonatal respiratory distress syndrome positively impact the global surfactants market.
Some of the major key players studied in this report are:
• BASF SE
• CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
• Kao Corporation
• STEPAN COMPANY
• DOW, INC
• Evonik Industries AG
• Huntsman International LLC
• NOURYON
• CLARIANT AG
• Lonza Group AG
Segment Analysis:
By Type, anionic surfactants dominate the market due to the growing demand for linear alkyl benzene used in cleaning products and detergents. Anionic surfactants create a high amount of foam when mixed with the base, making them highly used additives for detergents and cleaning products.
By Application, the household detergents segment leads the market, driven by growing consumer demand for detergents, cleaners, sanitizers, hand wash, and other products. Increased consumption of consumer goods due to high awareness about hygiene among consumers, particularly during the pandemic, drives the demand for household detergents.
Impact of Covid-19 :
• The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on various industries worldwide, and the surfactants market is no exception. Surfactants are widely used in several sectors, including personal care, household cleaning products, industrial applications, and agriculture. The pandemic has brought about both challenges and opportunities for the surfactants market.
• One of the immediate effects of Covid-19 on the surfactants market was a disruption in supply chains. With lockdowns and restrictions imposed by governments globally, transportation and logistics faced significant hurdles. This led to delays in raw material procurement and disrupted manufacturing processes. As a result, many companies experienced a shortage of surfactant supplies, affecting their production capabilities.
Key Regional Development:
Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2022, driven by the increasing demand for home care and personal care products from developing countries such as China, Japan, and India. Economic development has led to an improved lifestyle, resulting in a high demand for personal care products. North America is expected to hold a significant share, attributed to rapid industrialization and rising disposable income.
Key Takeaways for Surfactants Market Study:
• Growing innovation and R&D activities drive the development of sustainable surfactant solutions.
• Rising demand from personal care, different industries, and end-use industries fuels market growth.
• Asia Pacific dominates the market, with China as a major consumer of nonionic products.
• North America sees significant growth due to rapid industrialization and rising disposable income.
Surfactants Market Drivers:
• Growing demand from various end-use industries: Surfactants find extensive applications in industries such as personal care, home care, agriculture, oil and gas, and textiles. The increasing population, rising disposable income, and changing consumer preferences are driving the demand for products like shampoos, detergents, soaps, and cosmetics. This surge in demand from diverse sectors is a significant driver for the surfactants market.
• Increasing awareness about hygiene and cleanliness: With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and other infectious diseases becoming a global concern, there is a heightened emphasis on maintaining hygiene and cleanliness. Surfactants play a crucial role in the formulation of disinfectants, sanitizers, and cleaning agents that are essential for preventing the spread of diseases. The growing awareness about personal hygiene and cleanliness practices is expected to drive the demand for surfactants.
Recent Developments:
• In Sept 2023, Dowis introducing EcoSense™ 2470 Surfactant, providing customers with a sustainable solution for the home care market.
• In June 2023, BASFannounced that it would expand its global alkyl polyglucosides (APG®s) production capacity at its sites in Bangpakong, Thailand, and Cincinnati, Ohio.
• In June 2023, Kao Corporationdiscovered the application of an aqueous surfactant solution inhibiting mosquito flight behavior.
• In Dec 2022, Evoniklaunched the sustainable rhamnolipid REWOFERM® RL 100, a new biosurfactant.
• In Sept 2022, Stepan Companycompleted the acquisition of the surfactant business and associated assets of PerformanX Specialty Chemicals, LLC.
