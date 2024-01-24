Captain D’s reaffirms commitment to food safety and quality with Foods Connected partnership

The leading fast casual seafood restaurant plans to upgrade its supply chain processes using the Foods Connected suite of supplier compliancy tools.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier quick service restaurant group Captain D’s has announced a new partnership with supply chain solution specialists Foods Connected.

The leading seafood chain has a 50-year history in the industry, and has grown in size in recent years, today operating 535 restaurants across 23 states. The business is overhauling its supply chain management processes to reaffirm its commitment to the highest levels of quality, sustainability and compliance.

The Foods Connected software solutions will enable Captain D’s to:

- have complete visibility of their suppliers’ compliancy journey towards FSMA 204

- generate centralized supplier approval data and set up automated accreditation processes

- deliver real-time incident and risk management

Mark Earnest, Vice President, Quality Assurance at Captain D’s, said the decision to partner with Foods Connected was a simple one.

“At Captain D’s we’re serious about serving great food – and that means sourcing high-quality seafood at affordable prices to give our loyal customers the best dining experience possible. But with more than 535 restaurants around the country, being able to seamlessly manage our diverse global supply base can be challenging. That’s why we knew it was time to find a partner for the next stage of our food quality journey – and supply chain specialists Foods Connected were the obvious choice.”

Foods Connected are an industry leader, providing cloud-based software solutions that simplify the food industry supply chain. Their tools are designed to ensure food service providers, food and drink manufacturers, retailers, and other food businesses can manage and report on traceability, compliance, product lifecycle management, procurement, quality control and sustainability.

Keith Cole, Foods Connected’s President of Sales, North America, said, “We’re very excited to be partnering with a heritage brand like Captain D’s. Together we’re going to overhaul the brand’s supply chain management and streamline ways of working for the next wave of the Captain D’s development.”

Earnest added, “Foods Connected’s innovative software solutions will give us the power to unlock the data we need for complete transparency across our supply chain, ensuring we are more efficient, better prepared for FSMA 204 and most importantly delivering the best foods at a great value - the recipe to our success for the past 50 years.”

---

About Captain D’s

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Captain D’s owns, operates and franchises 535 restaurants in 23 states, offering customers great seafood at reasonable prices in a warm and inviting atmosphere. Captain D’s restaurants serve a wide variety of fish and seafood, including freshly prepared entrees, and the company’s signature hand-battered fish fillets, which are prepared to order. The restaurants also offer premium-quality grilled fish, as well as shrimp, chicken, an expanded selection of home-style side dishes, hush puppies, desserts, and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea—a Captain D’s favorite. For more information please visit www.Captainds.com.

About Foods Connected

Foods Connected is an award-winning cloud-based software business founded in Northern Ireland in 2012. With offices on three continents, their end-to-end software solutions are utilized by hundreds of leading food businesses globally, including ten of the world’s largest retailers and are described by their customers as innovative, adaptable and efficient. For more information please visit www.foodsconnected.com