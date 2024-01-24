Multi Wall Bags Market to Surpass USD 20.30 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Surging Demand in End-Use Industries
The Multi Wall Bags Market size was USD 14.61 billion in 2022 and is expected to Reach USD 20.30 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 4.2 % over the forecast period of 2023-2030.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a comprehensive report by SNS Insider the market is poised for substantial growth due to various factors driving demand in end-use industries.
The SNS Insider report indicates that the Multi Wall Bags Market was valued at USD 14.61 Billion in 2022, and it is projected to achieve a market size of USD 20.30 Billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 4.2% expected over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
Market Report Scope:
The market report delves into the expansive landscape of multi-wall bags, predominantly crafted from kraft paper or plastic, providing a comprehensive overview of their dynamic role across various industries. Notably, sectors such as textiles, fertilizers, and cement manufacturing are experiencing a pronounced surge in demand for these versatile bags. The inner layers of multi-wall bags are specially coated, forming an effective barrier against contamination and aligning with the unique requirements of diverse industries.
In response to evolving global trends, factors such as rapid urbanization, the flourishing organized retail sector, and the growing emphasis on eco-friendly practices collectively contribute to the escalating demand for multi-wall bags. The bags, characterized by their robust composition and protective inner coatings, cater to the evolving needs of industries seeking reliable and contamination-resistant packaging solutions.
The market's growth is further propelled by broader socio-economic shifts, including the rise in disposable income and changing lifestyles. As consumers increasingly prioritize sustainable practices, the adoption of eco-friendly packaging solutions becomes a pivotal driver for the multi-wall bags market. The bags, offering a balance between durability and environmental consciousness, find favor among environmentally conscious consumers and businesses alike.
Despite the promising trajectory, the market faces certain challenges that warrant attention. The sustained use of single-ply bags poses a potential hurdle to the widespread adoption of multi-wall bags. Additionally, limitations in recycling infrastructure may impede the seamless integration of eco-friendly packaging solutions. Overcoming these challenges requires collaborative efforts from stakeholders across the supply chain to address sustainability concerns and ensure the viability of multi-wall bags in the long run.
Market Analysis:
The escalating demand for multi-wall bags across diverse industries is underpinned by a combination of their remarkable strength, versatility, and recyclability. These bags have become indispensable in sectors like agriculture, where the robustness of multi-wall bags proves invaluable for packaging seeds, fertilizers, and grains. The superior strength and durability of these bags play a crucial role in safeguarding sensitive agricultural products during storage and transportation. In the food industry, multi-wall bags provide an effective solution for packaging and preserving grains, cereals, and other perishable commodities, ensuring their freshness and quality are maintained throughout the supply chain.
The chemical industry benefits significantly from the resilient nature of multi-wall bags, which proves vital for the safe packaging of various chemical substances. The bags act as a reliable barrier, preventing contamination and maintaining the integrity of the packaged chemicals. Moreover, in the construction sector, multi-wall bags find widespread use for packaging cement, owing to their strength and protective properties. This application is particularly crucial, given the stringent quality requirements of construction materials.
In the pharmaceutical domain, where precision and safety are paramount, multi-wall bags offer a reliable solution for the packaging of pharmaceutical products. Their durability ensures the protection of medicines from external factors, ensuring the efficacy and safety of the enclosed drugs. Additionally, the construction sector relies on multi-wall bags for packaging materials such as mortar and plaster, where the bags' durability and protective attributes are essential for maintaining the quality of these construction components.
The burgeoning e-commerce sector has emerged as a significant catalyst for the demand surge in multi-wall bags. With the increasing prevalence of online shopping, there is a growing need for efficient and secure packaging solutions to safeguard products during transit. Multi-wall bags, with their combination of strength and lightweight design, address this need effectively. These bags not only protect goods from potential damage but also contribute to extending the shelf life of products, ensuring that they reach consumers in optimal condition.
Segment Analysis:
In the Multi Wall Bags Market, plastic bags dominate the product type segment, offering durability and versatility. The 2-ply layer is prevalent due to its balance between strength and weight. Among capacities, bags with a capacity of 11-25 Kg are in demand across various end-use sectors such as food & grains, agriculture, chemical, retail, pharmaceuticals, and others.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Product Type
• Plastic Bags
• Paper Bags
By Layer
• 2-Ply
• 3-Ply
• Others
By Capacity
• Upto 5 Kg
• 6-10 Kg
• 11-25 Kg
• Above 25 Kg
By End Use
• Food & Grains
• Agriculture
• Chemical
• Retail
• Pharmaceuticals
• Others
Regional Development:
The Asia-Pacific region holds the lion's share in the global multi-wall bags market, driven by a growing population, increasing demand for food products, and thriving agricultural activities. Urbanization in countries like India and China, along with the construction industry's growth, further propels the market. North America experiences significant growth due to the organized retail sector and rising demand for pre-packaged foods.
Key Takeaways:
• The Asia-Pacific region leads the global market, driven by population growth and increased demand for food products.
• North America's organized retail sector and demand for pre-packaged foods contribute to significant market growth.
Recent Developments:
• North America-based packaging solutions provider GELPAC strategically acquired Standard Multiwall Bag (Standard Bag), headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.
• Berry Global, Inc. introduced a range of robust bags capable of meeting complex market needs, including casual and bulk bags.
